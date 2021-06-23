Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Ora Wanda Gray
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory
86 W Grant St
Lebanon, OR

Ora Wanda Gray

June 10, 1922 – June 19, 2021

Wanda went home to be with the Lord after a brief bout of pneumonia. She was 99 years old.

Born to parents Ora and Elva Powell, she had five sisters and three brothers. She attended Salt Lake Elementary School in Lacomb and graduated from Lebanon High School in 1940.

She married Iven Gilbert Gray in 1941. Iven "Gib" preceded her in death on July 28, 2007. They have two daughters, Deanna Yvonne Clarke, of Beaverton and Lana Kay Kaehler, of Lacomb, five grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. Wanda enjoyed sewing for her grandkids and taking them on vacations with her. They have fond memories of playing in the creek behind her house and picking strawberries from her garden.

Wanda was very active in the Lacomb community. She was involved in PTA, Lacomb Garden Club, Lacomb Grange and Tops. She wrote articles for the Lebanon Express. She attended Lacomb Bible Church where she sang in the choir, was on the flower committee, and worked with younger children.

Her greatest delight was taking care of her yard – growing beautiful flowers and a garden. She spent hours canning, making jam, and freezing apples and berries for pie.

She was a meat and potatoes person, making real brown gravy, hot biscuits and warm berry pie.

She made wedding clothes and formals, pleated pep-club skirts, and winter coats and hats for her grandchildren.

After her husband retired they traveled in their motorhome, took cruises, went to Hawaii, wintered in Arizona, and went on family fishing trips.

She was loved by all.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Lacomb Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at Noon, at the Lacomb Bible Church. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.hustonjost.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Lacomb Bible Church
OR
Jun
25
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Lacomb Cemetery
OR
