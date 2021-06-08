Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Orano W. Grindahl
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
206 NW 5th St.
Corvallis, OR

Orano W. Grindahl

August 14, 1931 - March 23, 2021

On Tuesday, March 23, 2021, Orano W. Grindahl, loving husband and father, passed away peacefully at home. He was 89 years old. Orano was born on August 14, 1931 in Belgrade, Minnesota to Gilman and Martha Grindahl. He joined the Marine Corps in 1952 and served in Japan until 1954. On December 18, 1954 he married Judith Gloria Baklund, and in 1955 the couple moved from Minnesota to Oregon. Orano was employed by Mater Machine Works from 1955-1971. In 1964 he and his wife began building their own house, doing most of the work themselves. He opened Grindy's Machine and Lab in 1971, where he designed and manufactured specialized machines and equipment for places such as the OSU Oceanography Department. He retired in 2007. As a young man, Orano built his own boat and enjoyed a lifetime of boating, water skiing, snow skiing and golf. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and was known for his quick wit, easy smile and compassionate volunteerism. He donated many hours to Interfaith Caregivers. Orano was preceded in death by his parents, Gilman and Martha, sisters Etta and Georjane and brother George. He is survived by his wife, Judith, two children, Ronly (Michele) and Rahna (Kenneth), sister, Naomi, and several nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. Donations can be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st Street, Corvallis, OR 97330.

Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Jun. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Judy.I hope you are doing okay. I'm not like others though in that I rejoice that your husband is now reunited with family and friends forever.also.thx for showing up at our mother's funeral. Funerals and death is difficult but I have faith he is very very happy now.
Larry Johnson
June 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results