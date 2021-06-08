Orano W. Grindahl

August 14, 1931 - March 23, 2021

On Tuesday, March 23, 2021, Orano W. Grindahl, loving husband and father, passed away peacefully at home. He was 89 years old. Orano was born on August 14, 1931 in Belgrade, Minnesota to Gilman and Martha Grindahl. He joined the Marine Corps in 1952 and served in Japan until 1954. On December 18, 1954 he married Judith Gloria Baklund, and in 1955 the couple moved from Minnesota to Oregon. Orano was employed by Mater Machine Works from 1955-1971. In 1964 he and his wife began building their own house, doing most of the work themselves. He opened Grindy's Machine and Lab in 1971, where he designed and manufactured specialized machines and equipment for places such as the OSU Oceanography Department. He retired in 2007. As a young man, Orano built his own boat and enjoyed a lifetime of boating, water skiing, snow skiing and golf. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and was known for his quick wit, easy smile and compassionate volunteerism. He donated many hours to Interfaith Caregivers. Orano was preceded in death by his parents, Gilman and Martha, sisters Etta and Georjane and brother George. He is survived by his wife, Judith, two children, Ronly (Michele) and Rahna (Kenneth), sister, Naomi, and several nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. Donations can be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 435 NW 21st Street, Corvallis, OR 97330.

