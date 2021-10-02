Orval Wagner

November 5, 1928 - September 23, 2021

Orval Wagner passed away on September 23, 2021, at the age of 92. Orval was born and raised in the Willamette Valley, graduating from Lebanon High School in 1947. Orval went to work at midnight the night of his high school graduation at Cascade Plywood and worked there for 13 years. He married his wife of 72 years, Mary in 1949. Together they raised four boys in Lebanon, Portland, Medford and Redding, California. Orval worked in the heavy equipment business at Howard Cooper starting in 1960 and then Droscher Equipment starting in 1983. Orval was known for his strong work ethic. Upon retiring in 1995 Orval and Mary moved back to Medford.

Orval was a handy guy who could build or fix almost anything. He was a lifelong baseball fan voting for the Yankees when he was young and then adopting the Mariners. Orval enjoyed good friends, playing cards, both ocean and lake fishing, hunting, camping and gardening.

Orval loved and was extremely proud of his four boys and their families. Orval's ancestors on his Mother's side were Oregon pioneers, who survived/arrived via the 1846 Wagon Train via the Meeks trail. Orval was a member of First Baptist Church in the 1970s and 80s and then Eastwood Baptist during the last 25 years.

Orval is survived by his wife Mary, sons and their spouses, Marty (Denise), Randy (Karen), Brad (Sherry) and Chris (Young), and seven grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents George and Frances Wagner, his sister Lorna Kirkelie and his brother in-law Maynard Kirkelie. Orval will be joining many of his extended family members at Sandridge Cemetery in Lebanon.