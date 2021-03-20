Orville G. Nelson

October 16, 1924 – March 12, 2021

Orville G. Nelson was born in Carpio, ND in October 1924 and passed away on March 12, 2021 at the age of 96.

Parents: Bennie and Marie Nelson. Orville was the last surviving child of six boys.

Married Nadine Kuhns April 13, 1951. They were blessed with two sons, David and Michael.

Orville worked many years for Willamette Industries and Weyerhaeuser. He was a beloved and important member of the First Church of God and he served with Pastor Bill Lane in the Senior Ministry. He loved to travel, socializing, and worshipping with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife Nadine and son David. Orville is survived by his son Michael, grandson Alex and wife Jessica, and three great- granddaughters Nora, Halle, and Quinn.

He will live on in the hearts of many and will be deeply missed.

Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling final arrangements.