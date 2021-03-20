Menu
Orville Nelson
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory
86 W Grant St
Lebanon, OR

Orville G. Nelson

October 16, 1924 – March 12, 2021

Orville G. Nelson was born in Carpio, ND in October 1924 and passed away on March 12, 2021 at the age of 96.

Parents: Bennie and Marie Nelson. Orville was the last surviving child of six boys.

Married Nadine Kuhns April 13, 1951. They were blessed with two sons, David and Michael.

Orville worked many years for Willamette Industries and Weyerhaeuser. He was a beloved and important member of the First Church of God and he served with Pastor Bill Lane in the Senior Ministry. He loved to travel, socializing, and worshipping with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife Nadine and son David. Orville is survived by his son Michael, grandson Alex and wife Jessica, and three great- granddaughters Nora, Halle, and Quinn.

He will live on in the hearts of many and will be deeply missed.

Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling final arrangements.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Mar. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
We are so sorry to hear about the passing of Orville. We loved both he and Nadine so very much. They were both such sweet people. We loved having them in our congregation for many years and being neighbors. His cheerful spirit and smile are things I remember about Orville. We will be praying for the family that you will have peace and comfort.
Connie Shrout
March 20, 2021
I´m very sorry for your loss
Maribel brown from willamette manor
March 20, 2021
