Orvilliss Freda Shumaker

April 30, 1930 - May 29, 2021

Born to Orville and Sophia Volman Pepperling at the Lebanon Hospital, a baby girl named Orvilliss Pepperling she was raised on a farm east of Crabtree and attended Lebanon Schools. She loved music at an early age and sang in the school chorus, Operettas, and sextets. She graduated in 1948. She was employed at the Albany branch of First National Bank for several years. Continuing singing at the Albany Chorasters.

In 1949 she met a young handsome farmer from the Crabtree area. On March 11, 1951, they were married at the Albany First Baptist Church, where Orvilliss was a member. After a short honeymoon, they started their married life in a small house on the farm. After several years at the bank, she decided to be a full-time homemaker. This home that at first, they did not know would be a labor of love that would span 69 years updating and expanding to become their forever home. Orvilliss enjoyed decorating their home into the lovely nest that they have enjoyed all of their years.

She was a busy homemaker and becoming a member of the Crabtree Christian Church in 1952, so they loved to attend their church close to home. Orvilliss had a beautiful voice and was always in demand to sing in church and community functions. She was an accomplished soloist. She felt it was a God given gift and used it as such, where she sang at weddings, funerals, and many community functions. It was time to have their own family. On May 1, 1956, a boy was born to the happy couple, Terry Lynn. Three years later, a sweet golden girl was born on April 17, 1959, Kathryn Dawn.

As they grew up attending Scio schools, Orvilliss volunteered as room mother. She also was awarded her 15-year pin for work with the Scio blood mobile. They took their children boating, traveling, and hunting.

Her life was full as a mom and a farmer's wife keeping the home fires burning. On their 25th wedding anniversary they received a gift from their children, sending them on vacation to Hawaii. Later in life they travelled with friends to Florida. On their 60th, a cruise to Alaska.

After retiring, they belonged to the Santiam Good Sam RV Group, travelling to places near and far. For many years they travelled in their motor coach to their lot in Yuma, Arizona. They even travelled across the U.S. to Maine with another couple.

Orvilliss leaves her husband Lynn, the love of her life; and their two children, son Terry and wife Anette of Trout Creek, Montana and daughter Kathryn and husband Joe of Dallas, Oregon; a brother Robert Pepperling and wife Itha of Canada BC; six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; a loving church family; and many loving friends.

Private interment at the Willamette Mausoleum in Albany. There will be a celebration at the Crabtree Christian Church at 11a.m. Saturday June 12th. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com