Otis Faye Seavy

July 7, 1932 – December 28, 2021

Otis Seavy, 89, of Albany, passed away surrounded by members of her family.

The daughter of Raymond and Hazel (Potter) Lillie, she was born in Bloomfield, Nebraska.

Her family migrated to Oregon in 1937 eventually settling in Albany. She attended Albany schools graduating from high school in 1950. She married her high school sweetheart Dave. They had three children and enjoyed 53 years together. The businesses she built with her husband included a gas station, Albany Typewriter Exchange, and Toys and Beyond. In addition she was very supportive of the service organizations he was involved in. They even helped sponsor an Australian Rotary Exchange student (Russell) who became family. Most of all she was the "glue" that held the family together at home. They enjoyed travels to Jamaica, Germany, Switzerland, England, cruising the Mediterranean countries, Hawaii as well as exploring the Pacific Northwest and Canada. Otis was especially good at planning and executing many family gatherings and adventures. She maintained many lifelong friendships and helped to organize her high school class reunions at Elmer's. She was a lifetime member of the First United Methodist church.

She never missed an opportunity to attend sporting events, concerts, or school events. Her grandkids have many wonderful memories of camping, fishing, skiing, crabbing, games, baking, sleepovers, tasty treats after school, and walks. As her grandkids got older they enjoyed sharing a cup of coffee while she shared what was on her mind. She was known for her spunky attitude always. Nana was always supportive and loving of her family. She will be deeply missed.

She is survived by daughters Renee Oster (Dennis), Cindy Adams, daughter-in-law Kathy Seavy; grandchildren Chris Emmons (Sean), Rob Oster (Amy), Jasmin Beireis (Tim), Cameron Adams (Brittany), Andrew Seavy, Shawn Seavy; great-grandchildren Kyler Gulaskey (Whitney), Caleb Emmons, (Ashley), Cole Emmons, Ian Beireis, Miles Beireis, Connor Beireis, Carson Adams and Brooke Adams.

She was preceded by her husband, L. David Seavy; son, Todd; brother, Vern; and sister, Mavis.

Family will gather at Willamette Memorial Park for interment. A celebration of life is planned for family and friends in July 2022.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com