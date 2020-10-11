Patricia C. "Pat" Ingram

December 9, 1929 – October 6, 2020

In 1969, Pat began her two-decade career at Oregon State where she emerged as a role model and trailblazing force for OSU women. Soon, she found herself right in the middle of the national women's movement for equality.

After the enactment of Title IX in 1972, Pat was appointed the first director of OSU's Women's Intercollegiate Athletic Department.

In 1974, she secured an invitation for OSU to host the 1975 national AIAW women's collegiate track and field championships. Pat served as meet director, hosting 500 competitors and 200 colleges, record participation at the time.

In the fall of 1975, Pat, an Assistant Professor of Physical Education, returned to her original passion for training teachers and became the Supervisor of Student Teachers, an assignment she held until her faculty retirement in 1988.

After her OSU retirement, Pat enjoyed golfing, reading, and woodworking during many active years on her small tree farm near Philomath. In 2013, she moved to Stoney Brook Lodge in Corvallis.

Pat continued her active support for OSU, establishing a women's athletic scholarship in 2007 and nurturing it with pride. She worked to reestablish track and field and build the new facility. Pat could be seen at nearly all women's basketball games. "Go Beavs!" "And teach those girls to jump."

In 2013, she was selected by the OSU Women's Center as a "Woman of Achievement" and "recognized as a trailblazer whose courageous efforts remain timeless and continue to illustrate what can be accomplished when one's quest for equality impacts the positive quality of life for Oregon State women."

Pat was inducted into the Oregon State University Sports Hall of Fame, Class of 2015. She was honored for "paving the way for what women's athletics at OSU are today."

In memory of Pat, contributions may be made to the Pat Ingram Scholarship Endowment Fund at the Oregon State University Foundation, 4238 SW Research Way, Corvallis, Oregon 97333. A celebration of life will be held at a later, safer date. Arrangements by DeMoss-Durdan. www.demossdurdan.com