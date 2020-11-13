Pat Linstromberg

January 13, 1925 – November 7, 2020

Pat Linstromberg, a fourth generation Oregonian, was born in 1925 in Hillsboro, Oregon to George Chapman and Irene Sappington. Though Pat had what might be described as a disjointed childhood, living with various families and changing schools yearly until her mother and step-father could bring her permanently into their home when she was twelve, it was a lively childhood of climbing trees, riding bikes and paddling her little skiff down the Mill Stream in Salem. When she married as a war bride, the Camp Adair soldier-in-training who was to become her husband admitted he was drawn to her because she was a lot of fun. And with a quick and quirky wit and love of the big bands and the jitterbug, she was. She was fun and she was a loving, solid, devoted mother to her three children.

During their 70 years of marriage, she and her husband shuttled between Oregon and Illinois where they were both teachers (she had degrees from both OSU and U of O) and ended up in Newport, Oregon in 1978 for long years of happy retirement in a little house overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robin Linstromberg, her mother Irene Follis, step-father Glade Follis, father George Chapman and step-mother Audra Chapman.

She is survived by her son Seth (Tessa Woodward) Lindstromberg of Elmstone, England, daughter Leslie (James) Hogan of Albany, Oregon and daughter Mona Linstromberg of Five Rivers, Oregon; grandchildren Clare (Jordan Baskerville) Hogan and Brendan (Allison McCoy) Hogan; two great grandchildren, Connor and Esme Hogan and a half-brother, Gil (Cathy) Chapman.

The family would like to thank the caregivers Pat had in her later life: the loving caregivers from Aging Wisely in Newport and Lydia's House, Mennonite Village in Albany; all very special people. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com