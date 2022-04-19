Menu
Patricia Ann DeRan
FUNERAL HOME
Engle-Shook Funeral Home - Tiffin
135 North Washington Street
Tiffin, OH

Patricia Ann DeRan

May 17, 1940 - April 16, 2022

Patricia Ann DeRan, 81, of Fremont, passed away at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 16, 2022 at her residence.

Patricia was born May 17, 1940, in Albany, Oregon, to the late Wilson and Statie Cordova (Stewart) Young. She married John "Jack" Francis DeRan III in Albany, Oregon, on November 18, 1960 and he survives in Fremont.

Survivors include her son, John (Cindy) DeRan IV of Fremont, a daughter, Jennifer (Kevin) DeRan of Fostoria, seven grandchildren, Kristen (Dylan) West, Katie (Brad) Gugliotta, John (Ashlie Gerschwitz) Keller, Jason Keller, Sara Bell, Eric Bell, Jack DeRan V, a great-granddaughter, Penelope Keller, a sister, Kristi Messner of Redmond, Oregon, a special niece, Mandy of Albany, Oregon, and beloved lifelong best friends Cherrie Reynolds, Oregon, and Joan Rasmussen, Oregon.

Patricia retired from a life of farming with her husband and was a member of the Crabtree Christian Church in Crabtree, Oregon. She was a graduate of Albany High School in 1958.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Marlene Mueller and Mary Davis.

There will be no funeral services held at this time. Burial will be held at Pleasant Union Cemetery in Old Fort at a later date. The Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin is assisting the family with their arrangements. On-line condolences may be left for the family at www.shookfamilyfh.com.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Apr. 19, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
