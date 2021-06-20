Patricia June Kling

May 23, 1931 – May 28, 2021

Patricia "Pat" Kling, 90, of Jefferson, peacefully passed away at the Mennonite Village Nursing Home.

The daughter of Russell and Evelyn (Pratt) Edwards, she was born in Lewiston, Idaho.

As a child she lived various places in the Pacific Northwest and California. Mostly raised by her grandmother, Ester, she graduated from Port Angeles High School in 1948. She married Orlie "Rusty" Kling in Orfino, Idaho in 1952. They had four children, a lot of adventures and later divorced in 1968.

In the summer of 1965 she pulled into Jefferson in a 1958 pink Cadillac, sporting a U-Haul trailer, four kids, a dog, a bird and (thank you mom) Nadine's pony. The tougher life was, the tougher she became. Her shoulders were always squared and her head high making her 5'10" stature appear even taller. Becoming exceptionally strong and independent, she put down roots. Where she rolled up her sleeves and worked hard to raise, house, clothe and feed her family.

Over the years she worked double jobs as a bartender at the Plantation, a meat cutter for a slaughter house, office work for Lee's Lumberland, retail for Fred Meyer and in the mill at Simpson Timber. During this time she also received her Real Estate license. When her youngest was through high school she moved to Arizona to start school on her long awaited career.

In 1983 she came back to Oregon as a licensed Esthetician and Electrologist. Opening her successful business of 33 years, "A Better Way Electrolysis and Skin Care."

She belonged to the Oregon Association of Licensed Electrologist where she enjoyed continued education, meeting other members, sharing business ideas and traveling to several conventions around the country with one special trip to Puerto Rico.

After her disabling strokes in 2007 she reinvented how to safely continue to work for her loyal clients until closing in 2016.

She loved to dance, enjoyed camping, country music, was an excellent seamstress and cook, loved to knit and crochet, read mysteries and romance novels. Later in life she enjoyed quilting, making small wood projects and painting ceramic houses. Never losing her desire to "over" decorate for the holidays, especially Christmas!

Because of Covid, for 13 months she only saw her family and friends through an iPad. No contact took a heartbreaking toll on all of the elderly. The second lockdown, after only a few days of visitation, was a huge letdown for her which she didn't have the strength to bounce back from.

I want to thank the overworked staff for doing the best they could. With very special thanks to the few who always had a smile and kind word to brighten mom's day and gave her/us peace when they were on shift. Many thanks to Darcy, Hannah, Amber, Cindy, Jody, Callie, Lee, Allen, Paul, Casey, Krysta and Yvonne, who comforted Mom and I through the dying process that night.

Pat is survived by her children, Randy, Nadine, and husband, Dwight, Connie, Jim, and wife, Mary; grandchildren, Katrina, Grant and Sydnie.

She was preceded by her brother, Monte Edwards and sister, Barbara Powell.

A 2 p.m. Memorial will be at Fisher Funeral Home Thursday, June 24.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society or Wounded Warrior Project, in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 SW Washington St., Albany, OR 97321.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fisherfuneralhome.com