Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paul Reynolds

Paul Reynolds

On August 31, 2021, Paul Reynolds slipped away from the bondage of his failed body due to Covid at Sacred Heart RiverBend Hospital and is now joyously basking in the presence of his Heavenly Father.

Paul is survived by the "Love of His Life" of 40 years, Barbara, and his kids who he loved with all of his heart and soul, Jessica Richards and Kyle Reynolds (Larissa); and grandbaby, Lilliana Willow.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Northwood Christian Church, 2425 Harvest Ln., Springfield, OR 97477. Reception to follow.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Sep. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Northwood Christian Church
2425 Harvest Ln., Springfield, OR
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.