Peggy Lynn Butler

July 24, 1949 – May 26, 2021

Peggy Lynn Butler, 71, of Lebanon, passed away May 26, 2021.

Peggy was born July 24, 1949, in Corvallis. She grew up in the Linn-Benton area and graduated from Albany Union High School and later received a bachelor's degree from Oregon State University in 2003. She met Edward Butler when he was stationed in Hawaii in the Navy, the couple was married December 6, 1969. They resided in Albany until purchasing property in the Lacomb area in 1978, where they raised a family and became active in the community.

Peggy particularly enjoyed being a 4-H leader and volunteering at Christmas Storybook Land. She loved spending time with her family and hosting family reunions. Peggy would spend her time reading, gardening, sewing, and attending church. She worked as a travel agent, a reading instructor at Hamilton Creek, and as the office manager for Robert C. Wilson, general contractor.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe Massey and Dottie Jackson, and her husband Ed Butler. She is survived by her daughters, Renee and husband Ken Foster, of Lebanon, Valerie, and husband Raj Chaube, of Queen Creek, Arizona; sisters, Joy Massey, of Albany, Penny Greig, of Redmond, and Pam Massey, of Springfield; four grandchildren, Mckenzie and Courtney Foster and Deven and Shaan Chaube.

A celebration of life will be held later this summer at the family farm. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com