Peter John Ryan

April 10, 1935 - September 6, 2021

Pete Ryan lived 86 years of laughter, love and devotion. His life was a magical one.

Although born in Minneapolis, he was raised in Portland and considered it home. From a boyhood filled with adventures in Forrest Park to cruising Powell as a teen in his '36 Ford Roadster, he was a Portlander through and through. He attended several Portland Catholic elementary schools, graduated from Central Catholic High and studied at PSU. He married Kathleen (Kit), the love of his life and only wife of 64 years, at Marylhurst College. Coming full circle, Pete passed away peacefully in his sleep, late afternoon on Labor Day. He and Kit were residents of Mary's Woods on the Marylhurst campus.

Pete's interests and experiences were amazingly varied. He was a song and dance kid, a train bearer for the Archbishop, a magician, and a voracious listener to old radio shows like Superman and The Lone Ranger. He miraculously came through a case of polio unscathed. As a teen he was an amateur boxer, a rally king, worked on old cars and loved to go to the movies. He could snow and water ski, played a good game of tennis and was a bit of a card shark. He was a radio announcer who worshipped Wolfman Jack. He got his private pilot license but gave it up after accidentally buzzing his wife on I-5. He didn't tell her he was "that crazy pilot over the freeway" for many years. He was an avid fisherman and fished nearly every navigable water in Oregon. Towards the end his heart turned to poetry, writing and commercial acting. His life exemplified the idea that there is no sadness in trying and failing, only in failing to try.

Pete was the life of the party, often the center of attention. True to his proud Irish heritage he was a consummate raconteur and jokester. His friendships were deep and long lasting. He was always guided by his deep faith in Catholicism. He grew up an alter boy, seriously considered the priesthood and in later life was a church deacon. He saw God in every person.

Perhaps his greatest successes came as an entrepreneur. His first nudge towards this came while working the produce department at Fred Meyer. One night, Fred G. Meyer and his wife were inspecting their store. Noticing the hard working and diligent young man, Mrs. Meyer told him "Pete, your first million dollars will be your hardest." Peter went from owning one radio station to three and gradually turned to Advertising. As president of Ryan Communications, he saw enormous success working with clients in Industry, Communications, Health Care and Politics.

His children were his greatest joy. Nothing made him happier than when they would all gather as a family. He lavished them with praise, discipline, support and encouragement. The strength, talents and individuality of his kids are a testimony to his love. Perhaps his greatest gift to his children was to let each one fly their own kite.

Pete was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Effie Ryan, his younger brother, Ted and his older sister, Marilee. He is survived by Kathleen. Together they raised their four children, Kelley, Timothy, Michael and Teri. He re-united with his parents in a private family ceremony at Calvary Cemetery on September 17, 2021. Donations in Pete's name can be made to Oregon Catholic Charities and Sisters of the Holy Names.