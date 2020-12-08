Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Phillip Weldon
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020

Phillip G. Weldon

December 21, 1944 – December 2, 2020

Phillip Weldon, 75, died peacefully in his sleep at home in the early morning hours of December 2, 2020 from Alzheimer's Disease.

Phil was born December 21, 1944 in Madelia, Minnesota. When he was three, his family moved to Lebanon, Oregon. They eventually settled on 60 acres five miles outside Lebanon on the Berlin Road. His father was a farmer and his mother was a school teacher. Phil attended school in the old Reed one room schoolhouse and then later at Hamilton Creek School. When he was 13, his family moved back to Minnesota and bought a farm outside Austin where Phil attended Austin High School.

At the age of 17, Phil quit high school (much to the anguish of his school teacher mother) and joined the Navy. He served from 1963 to 1966 and received an honorable discharge. He was an electronics technician on the aircraft carrier Ticonderoga and spent time in the Philippines and Japan and off the coast of Vietnam. He often talked about his admiration for his skipper, Commander James Stockdale, a pilot who was shot down and held as a prisoner of war in Vietnam for over seven years.

After leaving the Navy, Phil earned a college degree in education and later went on to earn a Master's Degree. He married Karen Glubka in 1973 and they adopted their daughter Michelle from Korea in 1977. He taught grade school in Minnesota, Iowa, Oregon, Germany (for the Department of Defense Dependent Schools), and Texas. When he retired, he and Karen returned to Lebanon, Oregon, where they built a house on a five acre piece of the Weldon family property. Phil spent his retirement years turning the five acres into a beautiful park-like setting. When taking care of the property became too much for him, he and Karen moved to Albany, Oregon. Phil was eventually diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease.

Phil is survived by Karen, his wife of 47 years, and their daughter, Michelle, as well as his brothers Joseph, David, James, and John and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents Fay and Bernice Weldon and his brother Michael.

At Phil's request, no services will be held.

These words are from Bob Seger's "Like a Rock," one of Phil's favorite songs: "My hands were steady, my eyes were clear and bright, my walk had purpose, my steps were quick and light, and I held firmly to what I felt was right, like a rock." These words are true again, Phil. We love you.

Please leave your thoughts and memories for the family at www.fisherfuneralhome.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Dec. 8, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Phil was a family friend and coworker of my mom´s and I remember him as my librarian. I was so little, only six or seven, and memories fade after 30 years but I still remember him. I remember I liked him and I loved going to the library-Still do. I am so sad to hear of his passing and I wanted to reach out with my memories of him. My dad passed away a short time ago, and hearing stories of him helps make the pain less raw and his life less fleeting. I hope it does the same for you, Karen and Michelle.
Shayna (Hoercher) Varnedoe
December 17, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family. Phillip was a teacher of mine years ago, well many years ago. He is a teacher that left a lasting impression on me, first time I was involved in a pen pal experience with students in Germany. I will always be grateful to those who instilled knowledge in others and am thankful that he was one of my educators while growing up.
Eric Anderson
December 8, 2020
What a beautiful obituary, Karen. Phil would love your choice of what to tell, elements of a good man's life. Phil and I didn't always agree, but he couldn't have been more consistently kind to me, and he was a very thoughtful host when I visited. I think of him fondly and send best wishes to you and Michelle.
Shirley Glubka
December 8, 2020
Sending prayers and deepest condolences to the family and friends.
Thayer family
December 8, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results