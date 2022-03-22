Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Phoebe Kjar McClain
1925 - 2022
BORN
1925
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
306 Washington Street SW
Albany, OR

Phoebe Kjar McClain

October 5, 1925 – March 16, 2022

T. Phoebe Kjar McClain, 96, died Wednesday, at Willamette Springs Memory Care in Corvallis.

She was born in Wessington Springs, South Dakota to Peder and Mathilde (Pedersen) Kjar. She moved to Albany, Oregon with her parents in 1936, graduating from Albany High School in 1943. She married Robert S. McClain on August 19, 1944 in Jacksonville, Florida, where Bob was stationed in the U.S. Navy.

Phoebe worked for many years at the Linn County Tax Office.

She embraced her Danish heritage and enjoyed connecting with her relatives in Denmark.

Surviving are daughter Terri (Mike) Shelby of Tidewater; grandsons Pete Shelby of Albany and Rob (Lisa) Shelby of Talkeetna, Alaska; and great granddaughter, Vada Shelby of Eugene, and great grandson Tristan Shelby of Talkeetna, Alaska.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and brother, Gordon.

At her request, there will be no funeral service. Private burial will be at Twin Oaks Memorial Park, Albany, Oregon. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.fisherfuneralhome.com)


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Mar. 22, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fisher Funeral Home - Albany.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.