Albany Democrat-Herald
Phyllis Marilyn Crothers
FUNERAL HOME
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel
1443 Long St
Sweet Home, OR

Phyllis Marilyn Crothers

March 8, 1929 - June 20, 2021

Phyllis Marilyn Crothers, 92, of Corvallis passed away Sunday. She was born in Eugene to Lyman and Helen (Barr) Chezem.

She lived in Oregon most of her life residing in Halsey where she owned her own upholstery shop and then later a quilting shop, "The Busy Shop."

Phyllis made quilts for American Heroes. She was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution. She enjoyed quilting, gardening and canning.

Phyllis is survived by three sons, Ken Donaldson, Dave Donaldson, Don Donaldson, one daughter, Diane Madden; several grandchildren, several great and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Crothers, and son Michael Donaldson.

Graveside services for both Phyllis, and her husband, Stanley, will be 2:30 p.m., Friday, July 2, 2021, at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald from Jun. 23 to Jun. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
