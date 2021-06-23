Phyllis Marilyn Crothers

March 8, 1929 - June 20, 2021

Phyllis Marilyn Crothers, 92, of Corvallis passed away Sunday. She was born in Eugene to Lyman and Helen (Barr) Chezem.

She lived in Oregon most of her life residing in Halsey where she owned her own upholstery shop and then later a quilting shop, "The Busy Shop."

Phyllis made quilts for American Heroes. She was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution. She enjoyed quilting, gardening and canning.

Phyllis is survived by three sons, Ken Donaldson, Dave Donaldson, Don Donaldson, one daughter, Diane Madden; several grandchildren, several great and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Crothers, and son Michael Donaldson.

Graveside services for both Phyllis, and her husband, Stanley, will be 2:30 p.m., Friday, July 2, 2021, at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com