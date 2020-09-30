Polly Calligan

May 12, 1937 – August 13, 2020

Polly Calligan passed away on August 13, 2020 from cardiopulmonary arrest, anemia, upper gastrointestinal hemorrhage and complications of diabetes.

Polly was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts on May 12, 1937. She graduated from Cal Berkeley in 1957, with a degree in Child Development. She had lived in Massachusetts, California, Missouri, Louisiana and Oregon. Polly moved to Pahrump, Nevada in April of 2020 to live with her sister; Gail Hubble and brother in law; Ron Hubble.

Polly was an avid reader and enjoyed dancing, ice skating, and jazzer-size. She had many friends and touched many lives, as she worked in the banking industry for many years.

Polly is survived by her two daughters; Debbie Coffin and Carole Calligan, and three grandchildren; Martin Wagner, Michelle Wagner and Zoë Anderson. There will be a private family celebration of life at the Oregon Coast.

Contributions can be made in Polly's honor with the Breast Cancer Association. May this beautiful soul rest in peace.