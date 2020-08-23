Priscilla Marie Howard

March 8, 1932 – August 11, 2020

Priscilla Marie Howard passed away August 11, 2020, at the age of 88 at Regency Park Place in Corvallis, Oregon. She was born March 8, 1932 in Hood River, Oregon.

Priscilla worked in the Registrar's Office at Oregon State University for 30 years. Following her retirement, she worked at Dari Mart for several years.

She is survived by her children, Alan (Julee) Howard of Hillsboro, Larry Howard of Corvallis and Lynda (Dale) Gangestad of Corvallis; twin sister, Patsy Kerwin of Gearhart and several nieces & nephews.

Private family service will be at Oak Lawn Memorial Park in Corvallis.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lumina Hospice, 720 SW Fourth St. Corvallis, Oregon 97333.

Arrangements in care of Pegg, Paxson, & Springer Funeral Chapel in Beaverton, Oregon.