Rachel Irene Reineke

November 17, 1931 – November 5, 2020

Rachel Irene Reineke, 88, of Corvallis, Oregon, passed away peacefully at home on November 5, 2020 surrounded by love of her family.

She was born Rachel Irene Wall on November 17, 1931 in Clarksville, Tennessee to Russell and Irene Wall. Rachel graduated from Vanderbilt University (George Peabody Colleges) where she was a member of Alpha Beta Chi sorority. She received her Master's Degree in ECE from Pepperdine University located in Malibu, California.

She devoted her adult life to being an educator and champion for children. She was a teacher and a mentor serving in various leadership positions throughout the Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District in California as well as schools in Tennessee, Kentucky and Indiana. Rachel's vision for excellence in education for all children made her a star among her peers. There are literally thousands of students, staff and communities who benefited from Rachel's dedication and commitment, which made her such an inspirational educator.

While in southern California during her first teaching assignment, she met, fell in love and married Lynn R. Reineke, raising three daughters together. Following a forty year career in Early Childhood Education, she and Lynn retired to the Pacific Northwest residing in Corvallis and becoming avid Beavers fans. Go Beavers!

Rachel was raised in her Methodist faith and among her fondest memories was her college summers spent Caravanning, touching the lives of various youth groups across the United States. Currently, she was a member of First United Methodist Church in Corvallis where her servant heart led her to be involved in all aspects of her church, serving as President of UMW, a lay reader, and being a delegate to the Annual Conference among others.

Rachel was an avid reader, belonging to several book clubs, as well as a spirited storyteller in her own right. She loved all types of music and theater, playing the piano or singing as well. She thoroughly enjoyed football as well as discussing politics or the latest Bachelorette episode with her family. Her legendary brownies were often gifted to her friends and requested at many a potluck.

Rachel left a legacy of compassion and kindness, grace and encouragement as she touched the lives of all who have been blessed to cross her path. We will all miss this intelligent, creative and vibrant woman, who brought happiness, love and her beautiful smile wherever she went.

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day-and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing." – 2 Timothy 4:7 NIV

Rachel is survived by three daughters: Sharon Heintzen (Bill) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Annette Kruse (Steve) of Blodgett, Oregon and Rhonda Reineke of Temecula, California; five grandchildren: Vicki Pickens, John Harrington (fiancé Jill), Kristen Harrington, Elise Kruse, Lindsay Kruse and three great-grandchildren; Alyssa Pickens, Tyler Pickens and Seth Pickens. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Harold Wall and her husband of 43 years, Lynn.

A viewing will be from 9:30 - 10:15 a.m. at McHenry Funeral home 206 NW 5th Street, Corvallis, Oregon 97330.

Rev. Linda Tucker, FUMC Corvallis, will officiate the service. You are welsome to come at 10:30 a.m., or view live stream on FaceBooklive. Simply go to your facebook page, search for Mchenry Funeral Home and select live events. Rachel will be laid to rest next to her husband, Lynn at Oak Lawn Memorial Park, 2245 SW Whiteside Drive, Corvallis, Oregon immediately following her celebration of life.

In her memory, simply "pay it forward" or donate to the charity of your choice that serves your community. McHenry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com