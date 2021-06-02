Ramona Charlotte Stover

March 02, 1924 - May 29, 2021

Ramona Stover was born Ramona C. Coleman, daughter of Cathryn A. Coleman of Vancouver, Washington and Frank A'Hearn of Golden, Colorado, at the White Shield Home in Portland, Oregon. Ramona was parented by her maternal grandparents, Christian and Josephine Coleman of Vancouver, for the first five years of her life. Following Christian's death, she was returned to her mother marking the beginning of a tumultuous, stormy life that included a year in foster care and several years of life in the migrant labor camps up and down the west coast. Ramona emancipated at the age of 14 to make a better life for herself. She was living in Oregon City area at the time and, with help of the Dean of Women at the Oregon City High School, she was connected with Paul and Anna Chambers and became their live-in nanny, working for her room and board while attending high school and helping them manage their growing family. The Chambers family welcomed her in and nurtured her in so many ways – including helping her imagine that she might attend college and preparing her for that. Ramona graduated from Oregon City High School in 1942.

Through attending a dance at the Jantzen Beach Pavilion where the student body president of Oregon State College (OSC) made a recruiting presentation, she became interested in enrolling at OSC. Paul had a cousin, Rev. Wilbur Simmons, who was serving as the minister of 1st Federated Church of Corvallis. Paul prevailed upon Wilbur and his wife, Nell, to take Ramona in as a nanny for their two boys and to help her succeed as a student at OSC. Again, she became part of the Simmons family and was loved and nurtured to success as a student.

Ramona was a "Jitterbug" – a lover of dance – and it was no random thing that she was attending that dance at Jantzen Beach. Ramona brought her love of dancing to Corvallis and, in short time, persuaded the First Federated Church – which served as home of the USO for the soldiers training for World War Two out at Adair –that, contrary to many Christian doctrines of the time, dancing was a healthy way for young adults to socialize. Shortly after that she got the student council at Westminster House to begin sponsoring dances for college students as well.

During her time at OSC, Ramona became aware of the fact that the highly acclaimed vocalist, Marian Anderson, would be presenting a concert at OSC. There was a problem in that no motels or hotels in Corvallis were willing to provide her with accommodations because she was African-American. Ramona offered her bed in the Simmons household for Ms. Anderson and her offer was warmly accepted.

Ramona met Wayne Stover through Westminster House Campus Ministry and, just before Wayne's deployment with the army to the war in Europe, they were married at Westminster House with Rev. Simmons officiating.

During one of her summers at OSU, Ramona's mother, Kate, arranged for her to have a job as a welder in the Kaiser Ship Yards of Portland. The pay was much better than what she made working at the OSC library. And the health hazards of the job made it a short summer job for her.

Wayne and Ramona graduated from OSC in 1948 with Ramona earning a BS in Secondary Education / Biological Science. After a year wherein Wayne trained as a design engineer with General Electric, they made their way back to their much-loved Corvallis with their first son, Larry, right on the cusp of being born in June 1949. They put themselves to work establishing an appliance business that eventually was and is still known as Stover, Evey & Jackson. Son Tim was born in 1951 and Mark in 1955.

A very important focal point for their family and social life was the First Federated Church of Corvallis (subsequently First Presbyterian Church). Ramona was very involved in the Presbyterian Women's group, taught and provided leadership for Christian Education, and served as a member of the church nominating committee for decades helping to shape the lay leadership of the congregation. She also shaped the future through her service in two stints as a Cub Scout Den Mother.

Her engagement with education in the church led to two significant roles that shaped much of her mid-life beginning in the late 1960's: She had a key role in creating the Presbyterian Preschool and Child Care Center including serving as a teacher of 3-year-olds for 18 years. She was the only original teacher who had an actual degree in education. The second role was helping develop and lead the Christian Education for the Developmentally Disabled class that the church hosted for decades. This, in turn, led to further engagement with various iterations of what is now known as The Arc of Benton County. A favorite of hers was helping to establish and staff The Arc's thrift shops – particularly the one in Philomath where she volunteered for years. In 2000 Ramona and Wayne were recognized as "Arc Angels" for their years of distinguished service for the Arc community.

Ramona's spirit of service to others continued well into her retired years when she trained and served as a volunteer Peer Consultant through the Linn-Benton RSVP program – an appropriate balance for her growing delight in her grandchildren.

Ramona was a long-time resident of Stoneybrook Lodge in SW Corvallis until changes in her health resulted in a move to the Loving Our Seniors Adult Foster Care Home. We appreciate the care and loving attention she received in both of those places. Her death came as the sun rose on Saturday, May 29th, at the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. We share our great thanks to the doctors and nurses on the 3-west nursing station who cared for her through her final days of life.

Ramona was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne, in 2010. She is survived by their three sons - Larry (Holly Peterson), Tim (Julie), and Mark (Stacey); Five grandchildren – Ben (Brie Matush), Marissa, Cole, Cody, and Chris; Two great-grandchildren – Mason and Maddox.

A celebration of Ramona's life will be shared Sunday July 18, 2 p.m. at Adair County Park Picnic Shelter area. Please RSVP to [email protected] if you plan to join us. Cremation services are being handled by Demoss-Durdan Funeral Directors.

Gifts in memory of Ramona may be shared with the following places and programs of service in her life: United Campus Ministry at Westminster House www.osuwestm.org; Presbyterian Preschool and Child Care Center https://1stprespscc.org; The Arc of Benton County https://www.arcbenton.org; and Friends of the Corvallis-Benton County Library https://www.friendsofthecbclibrary.org.