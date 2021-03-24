Menu
Rebecca Lynn Blank
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Sweet Home High School
FUNERAL HOME
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel
1443 Long St
Sweet Home, OR

Rebecca "Becky" Lynn Blank

July 18, 1956 - March 17, 2021

Rebecca "Becky" Lynn Blank, 64, of Sweet Home passed away Wednesday. She was born in Sweet Home to John Frank and Ruth Eileen (Gerard) Witcraft.

She lived in Sweet Home her whole life. Becky married Forrest "Tom" Blank in 1973. She graduated from Sweet Home High School in 1974.

Becky was a devoted member of Cornerstone Fellowship for more than 40 years, where she worked as an Administrative Assistant for the last six years. She was also the SHEM Christmas box coordinator, a bible study and Celebrate Recovery leader, and a nursery worker. Becky also spent 12 years with the Sweet Home School District as a Teacher's Assistant.

First and foremost she loved and lived for her family. Becky also enjoyed being outdoors, camping, kayaking and hiking. She loved traveling, baking, working in the garden, and decorating for every holiday.

Becky is survived by daughters: Valerie Blank, Terra Nelson, Megan Blank; sister Ellen and her husband Dennis Hankins; son-in-law Casey Pryor all of Sweet Home; six grandchildren: Hazel Blank, Stanley Blank, Avery Nelson, Thomas Parks, Abigail Blank, Arash Hamedanizadeh; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Forrest "Tom" Blank; her parents Jack and Ruth; son-in-law Homan Hamedanizadeh; and five siblings: John Witcraft Jr., Jacqueline Heidenreich, Nadine Carter, Michael Witcraft and Patrick Witcraft.

Viewing will be 4 - 6 pm Friday March 26th at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will be 2 pm Saturday March 27th at Cornerstone Fellowship with viewing beginning at 1pm. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel
1443 Long St, Sweet Home, OR
Mar
27
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Cornerstone Fellowship
OR
Mar
27
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Cornerstone Fellowship
OR
Funeral services provided by:
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss, Valerie and family. There is no loss quite like the loss of your mom. Peace and comfort to all of you.
Rhonda McElroy
March 30, 2021
She was a lovely person and such a devoted woman of God. I am blessed to have known her. My condolences to her family.
Marsha
March 30, 2021
May God's promise found in John 6:40, of the hope to see our loved ones again, comfort your heart and give you peace, strength, and hope in the days ahead.
J.
March 25, 2021
