Rebecca Gail Hicks

October 6, 1956 - December 24, 2021

Rebecca Gail Hicks was born on October 6, 1956, and passed away on December 24, 2021. Becky is survived by her husband, Joe Hicks, her brothers, Gene (Judy) and Robyn (Clavell), her children, Kelsey and Tristan, her stepsons, Joe Junior, Jeramey, Jordan, and Jason, many precious grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and her loving puppy, Mercury. A tireless conduit of God's love and joy, she was the only Becky there ever was, or will be. A memorial service will be held at Lebanon Mennonite Church, 2100 Second St., Lebanon, on Friday, December 31 at 10 a.m.

