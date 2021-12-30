Menu
Rebecca G. Hicks
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory
86 W Grant St
Lebanon, OR

Rebecca Gail Hicks

October 6, 1956 - December 24, 2021

Rebecca Gail Hicks was born on October 6, 1956, and passed away on December 24, 2021. Becky is survived by her husband, Joe Hicks, her brothers, Gene (Judy) and Robyn (Clavell), her children, Kelsey and Tristan, her stepsons, Joe Junior, Jeramey, Jordan, and Jason, many precious grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and her loving puppy, Mercury. A tireless conduit of God's love and joy, she was the only Becky there ever was, or will be. A memorial service will be held at Lebanon Mennonite Church, 2100 Second St., Lebanon, on Friday, December 31 at 10 a.m.

To leave condolences for her family please visit www.hustonjost.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
31
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Lebanon Mennonite Church
2100 Second St., Lebanon, OR
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We shared a lot of pretendie hats! I will miss her so much! sorry for your loss Joe
Debbie (Norris) Bradley
December 31, 2021
Joe and Family, Our hearts are breaking for you we hate that you're going through this. We are thinking of you and wishing you strength through this difficult time. Sending our love and deepest sympathy. Gerald and Kim Atkinson
Kimberly Atkinson
Friend
December 31, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss Joe.
Nancy Plagmann
Other
December 30, 2021
