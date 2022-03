Richard (Dick) Lee Lukins

September 28, 1932 - February 25, 2021

Dick and Dorothy Dasch were married in 1954 and welcomed Laura, Phil and Jane in the following years.

The family moved to Corvallis in 1972, where Dick managed the Bi-Mart pharmacy for many years.

He is survived by Dorothy (Dot); Laura Pritchard (Jeff), Phil Lukins (Karin) and Jayne Hill (Achim); four grandchildren and one great-grandchild; as well as his sister Donna.

Please see his full obituary at Crown Memorial Center.