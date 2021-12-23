Menu
Richard Dean Owen
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
306 Washington Street SW
Albany, OR

Richard Dean Owen

January 27, 1942 - December 15, 2021

Richard Dean Owen, born January 27, 1942, to Dean and Neva Owen, passed away on December 15, 2021, due to complications with Alzheimer's. Richard was born in Salem, and was the oldest of four boys. He attended most of his high school in Newberg, and graduated in 1960, from Albany Union High School.

In 1962, Richard married Janice Skoien. They had three children, and divorced in 1984. Richard was very active in hunting, and fishing, during his life, which was his great love. After high school, he had been involved in a trucking company, and was the National Sales Manager for Smoke Craft. After this, he had run fishing charters off of the Oregon coast, as well as Alaska.

In 1990, he married Jan Bidwell, and gained two stepsons. He still was chartering a boat, and following, that, they started a wetland restoration service, which he did until his retirement. Richard and Jan also had many RV trips, traveling North America.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, and grandson, Sammy Owen. Survived by wife, Jan, brothers, and spouses, Ron, Dale, David, sons, Mark Owen and Todd Owen, daughter, Tracy Sue Bruce, stepsons, Tom Bidwell, and Anthony Bidwell, grandchildren, Jessica Owen, Mollie Connery, Annie Owen, MacLee Baird, and Ray Allen Baird. Special thanks to Tom and Tony, and Tracy Sue, for their help with his care later in life.

Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Dec. 23, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Jan and all the family, my sincere condolences. I met Rich´s dad Dean a few years before I knew Rich and Jan. He would come into TOC in Tigard regarding his retirement plan where my sister worked. Dean would tell me about a Hull his son had and was rebuilding....... Friends forever. Shortly after, I was working on charters in Newport and ran into Dean, met Rich and Jan, And the rest they say is history. I don´t know if I ever saw Rich without a smile on his face, Maggie without something on her nose, just waiting for the ok to have a bite. I won´t go on, but you should All know how your family has blessed my life. If ya make it up to Anchorage / Kenai ask Jan for my number. We can drink a few beers, eat a few oysters, swap a few stories and perhaps a lie or two in his honor. I miss you my friend, Rest In Peace Dan Dollar
Dan Dollar
Friend
December 24, 2021
RIP big brother. Thanks for all the great memories.
Dave Owen
December 24, 2021
