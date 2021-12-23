Richard Dean Owen

January 27, 1942 - December 15, 2021

Richard Dean Owen, born January 27, 1942, to Dean and Neva Owen, passed away on December 15, 2021, due to complications with Alzheimer's. Richard was born in Salem, and was the oldest of four boys. He attended most of his high school in Newberg, and graduated in 1960, from Albany Union High School.

In 1962, Richard married Janice Skoien. They had three children, and divorced in 1984. Richard was very active in hunting, and fishing, during his life, which was his great love. After high school, he had been involved in a trucking company, and was the National Sales Manager for Smoke Craft. After this, he had run fishing charters off of the Oregon coast, as well as Alaska.

In 1990, he married Jan Bidwell, and gained two stepsons. He still was chartering a boat, and following, that, they started a wetland restoration service, which he did until his retirement. Richard and Jan also had many RV trips, traveling North America.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, and grandson, Sammy Owen. Survived by wife, Jan, brothers, and spouses, Ron, Dale, David, sons, Mark Owen and Todd Owen, daughter, Tracy Sue Bruce, stepsons, Tom Bidwell, and Anthony Bidwell, grandchildren, Jessica Owen, Mollie Connery, Annie Owen, MacLee Baird, and Ray Allen Baird. Special thanks to Tom and Tony, and Tracy Sue, for their help with his care later in life.

Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com