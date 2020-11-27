Richard Schwartz

September 15, 1943 – November 16, 2020

Richard Schwartz died in Portland on November 16, 2020 after a long battle with leukemia. He was 77.

Richard, a long-time resident of Portland, was born, along with his twin sister Gayle, in the Bronx, New York on September 15, 1943. He grew up there and in Queens (and was accordingly a long-time Dodger fan, only recently a reluctant convert to the Yankees). He was educated at Stuyvesant High School, City College of New York, and the PhD program of the New School for Social Research, where he earned a masters in political science and economics.

As a young man, Richard was an activist in the civil rights and anti-Vietnam War movements, participating in early protests led by Daniel Berrigan and many marches on Washington. He was in one of the original cohorts of VISTA, the domestic version of the Peace Corps launched by Lyndon Johnson, working as a community organizer in the inner city of Baltimore, then returned to New York for graduate school while working part-time for the New York Board of Education as a researcher. He, Michael London and Robert Boyers co-founded the renowned (and still-publishing) literary quarterly Salmagundi, which published work by the leading public intellectuals and writers of the era, from Edward Said to Susan Sontag and Louise Gluck. He met his wife of 51 years, Marcy Stern, an Ohioan living in New York, in 1967, and they were married in 1969. Fed up with life in the Big Apple, Richard and Marcy embarked on a 3-month cross-country road trip with their dog and tent in 1974, ending up in Oregon's Willamette Valley. They fell in love with the state and decided to move there permanently.

Richard and Marcy initially joined a collective living group based in Corvallis and started a worm and alfalfa farm in Philomath. Richard taught political science at Oregon State University and the University of Portland, while owning and managing the West Bank Café, a pioneering farm-to-table, organic vegetarian restaurant on the left bank of the Willamette. Richard and Marcy's first son, Noah, was born in 1976, and their second son, Gabriel, was born in 1979.

Richard donned yet another hat when he studied for and passed the exams to become a certified public accountant, and then co-founded the accounting firm of Schwartz & Cutting with Nick Cutting in 1985. The firm had offices in Corvallis, Portland and Bend. In 1989, he co-founded Oregon Digital with Steve Jewel-Larsen, building it into one of the largest Hewlett-Packard distributors in the Northwest. Schwartz & Cutting added a wealth management and financial services division in 1996, when Richard and Marcy moved to Portland, and is known today as Spectrum Strategic Capital Management, where Richard was the managing partner until his death.

Richard and Marcy were patrons of the Portland arts, building a museum-quality collection of fine prints, paintings and sculptures including works by many leading Northwest artists. Their house, which has a dedicated, two-story gallery space, is toured by many visiting art groups and serves as a venue for Portland Art Museum fundraisers. One of the portraits by Hung Liu acquired by the Schwartzes will be on loan to the National Portrait Gallery in 2021 for her one-woman show in Washington, D.C. Richard and Marcy are long-time major donors to Portland Center Stage and Artists Repertory Theater, where they sponsored the production of many plays. as well as major contributors to civil rights causes and Democratic candidates. Richard worked as a field organizer for John Kerry's 2004 presidential campaign and was active in national Democratic politics until his death.

An avid sports fan, Richard was a long-time supporter of Oregon State University basketball and the Portland Trailblazers. He was a wine maven and collector, and a lover of fine food and travel. He and Marcy, along with his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, built a family home in Umbria, Italy in the hills bordering Lake Trasimeno, near the village of Castel Rigone. Richard devoted years to acquiring the land and helping to design the two houses and adjoining swimming pool, which feature impeccable Italian stone masonry and tilework and a specially commissioned tromp-l'oeil mural in the spacious wine cellar. Richard was also an avid reader and movie buff with a large following for his annual Top 10 best films list. He was a devoted husband and brother, proud father and loving grandfather of three grandchildren.

Richard is survived by his wife, Marcy; his sister Gayle; his son Noah Schwartz and Noah's wife Lydie Maugard and their daughter Juliette; his son Gabriel and Gabriel's wife Megan Trice and their daughter Susannah and son Harvey.