Richard "Dick" Swensen
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bollman Funeral Home - Dallas
694 Main St
Dallas, OR

Richard "Dick" Swensen

February 6, 1951 - January 11, 2021

Dick's daughters will be hosting a Celebration of Life for their dad on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 1 p.m., in the Brownsville Pioneer Park.

Dick thought highly of his friends and made sure they knew he would be there for them. He cherished his family and loved his children unconditionally. Known for his one-of-a-kind sharp wit, he found humor in every detail of life. He was adventurous and lived life to the fullest, unafraid and on his terms. Please join us in celebrating the laughing and loving memories he left with us. His obituary can be viewed at www.bollmanfuneralhome.com/ memorials/richard-dick-swensen.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Brownsville Pioneer Park
OR
