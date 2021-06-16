Menu
Richard Lee Whitney
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
306 Washington Street SW
Albany, OR

Richard Lee Whitney

August 1, 1944 - June 11, 2021

Richard Lee Whitney, 76, passed away peacefully June 11, 2021. He was born in Pacific Grove, California, August 1, 1944. He was the youngest of nine children. He is survived by sister, Betty Sapp of Albany. He married Doralene Rose Huntley on May 3, 1966. The have two children; a son, Brent, married to Arlene Wuori and they have a son, Caden. Their daughter, Denise, married Adam Pettitt and they have five children, Matthew Luehring, Ashlee Luehring and Faith, Mikayla and John Pettitt.

Richard worked at Stone Forest Plywood and commercially fished. He loved to fish and enjoyed woodworking, even building his own 40 foot commercial fishing boat.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held for family at a later date.

Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Jun. 16, 2021.
