Rick Leonard Elmore
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
306 Washington Street SW
Albany, OR

Rick Leonard Elmore

October 1, 1960 - February 21, 2021

Rick Leonard Elmore, born October 1, 1960 to Dona Lee Farrington and Ralph Eugene Elmore of Toledo, Oregon.

He was the baby in his family. He had an older brother Ronnie, and two older sisters Janna and Wendy. His older sister's last names are different now, but to my dad we're all Elmore's. He grew up in Toledo and raised his family in Albany.

Our dad loved classic rock, classic cars, and my Mom. Our dad celebrated his 35th wedding anniversary this last December.

He is survived by his wife Tawnya Elmore; his children Tabatha, Sabrina, and Ricky Elmore. His six grandchildren, his sisters and many nieces and nephews. He is also like a second dad to many people.

He enjoyed his family and his grandchildren. He loved making people laugh. He could make you laugh even in the worst times. You couldn't spend 5 minutes with him and not love him. Our dad has overcome many health obstacles along the way. He earned the nickname, "The Terminator". He fought so hard the past few months. Sadly, he passed away on February 21, 2021. He died from pancreatic small cell cancer.

Our dad's life has touched so many people. We are going to have a celebration of life when the weather clears up. He was the best Dad, Papa, Brother, and friend. We will miss him for the rest of our lives.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your loss, I was Rick´s cousin from Newport.
Dan Farrington
Family
September 29, 2021
