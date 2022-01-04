Menu
Robert Charles Easton
1933 - 2022
BORN
1933
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
306 Washington Street SW
Albany, OR

Robert Charles Easton

January 2, 1933 – January 1, 2022

Robert "Bob" Easton passed away of natural causes on January 1, 2022, one day before his 89th birthday. Bob is survived by his wife, Elaine; his children, Doug (Paulette), Robin (Tim), Michelle, Jamie (Bob), Pam (Dave), Bob Jr. (Malaura); plus 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles, mother, Mabel, and brother, Gerald.

Bob was born in Footville, Wisconsin, on January 2, 1933. He joined the US Army after attending college in River Falls, Wisconsin, where he met Margaret Patricia "Pat" Reed. They were married in Huntsville, Alabama, in 1953.

After the Army, Bob joined IBM Corporation and began a 35+ year career that moved the family to 11 different places including Japan and Germany.

Bob's first wife, Pat, died in 1993 and Bob remarried Elaine in 1994. The two spent over 25 years together traveling, RV'ing, fishing on the Alsea, crabbing in Waldport, finally settling in the Mennonite Village retirement community. Bob enjoyed a full, rich life with his family andgGrandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A private family service was held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Mennonite Foundation in Albany.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m so sorry for your loss. Uncle Bob was one of the great ones. Caring, compassionate and most of all loving. May your fondest memories outweigh your grieving! Just think he can banter with his brother again. Love and peace to all of you.
Joan (Easton) Husting
Family
January 4, 2022
We are so sorry for your loss. Know that you are all in our thoughts and prayers. There are many memories of Bob and family. Love to all.
Julie and Jim Holmes and family
Family
January 4, 2022
Bob was a great brother-in-law !! We had many wonderful family experiences since I met him in 1951, when I visited the Easton and Sarow families. My husband, his brother, passed away 18 years ago. My sympathy to you all in Oregon and California
Jackie Easton
January 4, 2022
Robin So very sorry to read about your loss. Thoughts and prayers to you and all your family.
Donnie Sluman
January 4, 2022
