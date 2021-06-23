Robert "Bob" Earl Eriksen

June 12, 1928 – June 17, 2021

Robert Earl Eriksen, 93, long-time resident of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, June 17, in Gilbert, Arizona. He was born in Mitchell, South Dakota on June 12, 1928.He was the seventh child to be born to his parents, Harry William Peter Eriksen and Fayme Louise Permelia Morrison Eriksen. Due to the Great Depression, the family lost their farm and moved to Walden, Colorado in 1936. In 1939, his family moved again, this time west to the Willamette Valley of Oregon, originally in Halsey and then to Lebanon. He graduated from Lebanon Union High School in 1946.

In 1946, Bob enlisted into the U.S. Navy. He served on the submarine tender ship U.S.S. Sperry, docked in San Diego, where he worked in the plumbing shop and on adjacent submarines.

Following his honorable discharge from the Navy, Bob returned to Lebanon and subsequently got a job in the U.S. Plywood Mill in Lebanon where he would work for the next 38 years to retirement.

Bob met his wife to be, Lurlyn Marciel Preston, in 1953. She was literally the girl across the street from the home he had purchased. It was here that he was introduced to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. As he courted Lurlyn, he investigated and subsequently became a member of the Church. The couple was married in the home of Lurlyn's grandparents on June 18, 1954. The following year, they had their Temple Sealing in the Logan, Utah Temple on August 3, 1955. For the remainder of their married life they lived in their home on Eddie Street in Lebanon.

Bob and Lurlyn had the blessing of bearing and raising to adulthood three daughters. The family loved to go to the Oregon coast. They also enjoyed going to the mountains, traveling to visit extended family in South Dakota, and being active members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Bob will be remembered for his skill in woodworking, raising fruits and vegetables in his garden, love of animals, and the service he gave to help others. He always rooted for the underdog and was loyal to his extended family.

He is survived by children, Lisa and husband, James Smith of Gilbert, Arizona; Karma, and husband, LaDall Mooso, of Estacada; and Marta, and husband Peter Steele, of Salem; nine grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lurlyn; his parents; brothers: Ed, Melvin and Harold; sisters: Margaret, Mildred and Dorothy; and two great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 26 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1955 S. Fifth Street in Lebanon, with viewing one-hour prior in the Relief Society Room. A graveside service will follow at the IOOF Cemetery in Lebanon. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com