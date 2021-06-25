Menu
Robert Carl "Bob" Gindhart
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Central Linn High School
FUNERAL HOME
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel
1443 Long St
Sweet Home, OR

Robert "Bob" Carl Gindhart

April 8, 1941 - June 15, 2021

Robert "Bob" Carl Gindhart, 80, passed away peacefully at Albany Hospital on June 15, 2021. He went to be with his Lord and Savior. He was born in Corvallis to Carl and Madora (Scribner) Gindhart.

He served four years active duty and 18 more years in the reserves for his Country in the United States Navy.

Bob was raised and lived in Peoria. He went to Shedd School and Central Linn. He was the owner of Gindhart Nursery on Peoria Road.

He is survived by his wife, Myra Gindhart, of Peoria; twin brother, Richard, of Eugene; sister, Pat, of Peoria, daughters, Selma, Marcy, and her husband, Doug, all of Lebanon, step-daughters, Tammy Carter, of Crawfordsville, Pam Winslow, of Corvallis, six grandsons, two granddaughters, and five great-grandchildren. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Madora; and his sister, Margaret.

A service will be held at a later date.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Jun. 25, 2021.
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel
So many memories of Bob. I remember him setting up the tent so a bunch of us girls could have a "camping" sleepover. I remember going to pick up just a few petunias from his nursery, and he insisted I couldn't just buy 6 petunias.... I needed a flat of petunias. When I told him I only had a small flower bed and only needed six, he informed me "you can shove a petunia into any old spot - take a flat!" I again argued I didn't need a flat, but he insisted and sold me the whole flat for what I would have paid for just 6. And of course, he was right. He was always right when I needed advice about plants or gardening. He will truly be missed. All our love to the whole family.
Connie Bishop-Brown
Friend
July 13, 2021
