Robert Francis Halter
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
306 Washington Street SW
Albany, OR

Robert Francis Halter

December 22, 1932 - February 6, 2021

Robert (Bob), 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by family after a long battle with kidney disease and congestive heart failure.

Son of Frank and Ida Halter, he was born in Oran, Missouri where he graduated in 1950 and started a life-long automotive career. He later met the love of his life, Shirley Lewis. They married, started a family and moved to Albany, Oregon in 1960 where he worked as an automotive technician for Stoddard Chevrolet for 20 years. He then moved to Bend, Oregon and worked for Bob Thomas Chevrolet Cadillac as a lead technician and later the Service Manager. He retired at age 70 and later he and Shirley moved to Myrtle Creek, Oregon where Shirley passed away January 2, 2011 from COPD. He returned to Albany in 2016 to stay with family for health reasons. He loved hunting, fishing, dirt track racing, NASCAR, and spending time with family. Bob was loved by everyone that knew him for his smile, laughter, kindness, and happy nature. He will be greatly missed.

Bob is survived by his children, Robert and wife Rhonda of Albany, Thomas and wife Heather of Bend, Tonya and fiancé Troy Huber of Albany; sister Marietta King of Colorado; grandchildren Levi, Natasha, and Destinee; and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by wife Shirley, daughter Brenda, brother Willie, and sister Rosalie. Bob and Shirley have been laid to rest together at Deschutes Memorial Gardens in Bend at a private graveside service.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
I worked at Stoddard Chevrolet in 1968-69. I remember Bob ..he had a great personality & sense of humor. Blessings to the family
Judy Elmer
March 8, 2021
Deepest sympathy, Bob & Rhonda, on your Dad´s passing! It was great for you to have him with you for awhile at the end and that you were able to be together and do some family things together! It was a great honor to him that you followed in his path in your love of vehicles, and both excelled in your technical skills, Bob! We thank you for everything you have done for us in keeping our Vette in good working order. Our prayers for you! Take care, Sharon & Bill
Bill & Sharon Garber
March 7, 2021
Bob & Rhonda, I'm so sorry to read of your Dad's passing and know it is a very difficult time for your family. Please accept my sympathy and know that you are in my thoughts and prayers. Hazel
Hazel W Stratton
March 7, 2021
