Robert Francis Halter

December 22, 1932 - February 6, 2021

Robert (Bob), 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by family after a long battle with kidney disease and congestive heart failure.

Son of Frank and Ida Halter, he was born in Oran, Missouri where he graduated in 1950 and started a life-long automotive career. He later met the love of his life, Shirley Lewis. They married, started a family and moved to Albany, Oregon in 1960 where he worked as an automotive technician for Stoddard Chevrolet for 20 years. He then moved to Bend, Oregon and worked for Bob Thomas Chevrolet Cadillac as a lead technician and later the Service Manager. He retired at age 70 and later he and Shirley moved to Myrtle Creek, Oregon where Shirley passed away January 2, 2011 from COPD. He returned to Albany in 2016 to stay with family for health reasons. He loved hunting, fishing, dirt track racing, NASCAR, and spending time with family. Bob was loved by everyone that knew him for his smile, laughter, kindness, and happy nature. He will be greatly missed.

Bob is survived by his children, Robert and wife Rhonda of Albany, Thomas and wife Heather of Bend, Tonya and fiancé Troy Huber of Albany; sister Marietta King of Colorado; grandchildren Levi, Natasha, and Destinee; and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by wife Shirley, daughter Brenda, brother Willie, and sister Rosalie. Bob and Shirley have been laid to rest together at Deschutes Memorial Gardens in Bend at a private graveside service.