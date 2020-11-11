Robert Clark "Bob" Robinson

October 27, 1926 – October 26, 2020

On the morning of October 26, 2020, longtime Corvallis resident, Robert Clark "Bob" Robinson, peacefully succumbed to a serious infection and went to meet his Lord and Savior, just a day shy of his 94th birthday. Bob was born in Vancouver, Washington to Robert Bruce and Rosa Louella Robinson (Murphy). He had three older sisters (Eldora Louise Heim, Dorothy Mae Bayles and Doris Marie Benson), an older brother (Myron Lee) and two younger brothers (Loren David and Howard Allen).

The family moved to Springfield, Oregon in 1931 where Bob and his siblings helped their father built a 32-foot salmon troller affixed with an innovative sail to save fuel during The Great Depression. During summers, Bob helped the family fish for tuna and salmon out of Newport and Depot Bay, OR from 1938 to the early 40's. They earned 6 cents a pound for silvers and 4 cents a pound for halibut. In the late 30's, the family moved to north of Corvallis on Mountain View Dr. Bob graduated from the newly built Corvallis High School.

At age 18, during WWII, Bob joined the Army Air Corps Reserves. He went to basic training in Montana and attended Montana State College. He was shipped off to Japan from Astoria just after V-J Day. In his year in Japan, as a Corporal, he helped reconstruct the Kawasaki area south of Tokyo. After his Army service, Bob attended Oregon State College in Corvallis majoring in civil engineering.

In 1950, while visiting a good friend in California, he met the love of his life, Nancy Lee Robinson (Slattery). Five months later, they were married on March 4, 1951. They initially resided near his parents, but after having a son (Roger Dale) and daughter (Cynthia Ann Campbell), they moved to a larger house on NW Grant in Corvallis. In 1958, Nancy had twin boys (Ronald Stewart and Donald Wayne).

In the late 40's, Pioneer Telephone Cooperative of Philomath, Oregon hired Bob initially as a contract engineer and later as a full-time systems engineer. One of his most trying work periods was after the severe Columbus Day storm of 1962 with winds as strong as a Category 2 hurricane that took out the phone poles and lines over hundreds of miles and required long workdays over many months to replace them. Near retirement, he mused how over the years he supervised the removal of many of these same poles, as they were replaced by buried fiber-optic cable. Bob worked for Pioneer for 42 years before retiring in 1989.

Bob loved to hunt deer and elk and would head out every fall with his co-worker and best friend, Jimmy McDonald, to the Ochoco Mountains, a favorite spot in eastern Oregon. He also loved to boat and fish and was a founding member of the race boat club: Corvallis Aqua-Thusiasts. Bob built his own speed boat, so every summer in the 50's and 60's, he participated in many events, including boat races on the Willamette River and other nearby rivers and lakes. Bob and Nancy were members of the Elks and Moose and especially loved to square dance-participating for many years with the Corvallis Spinning Antlers.

After retiring at age 62, Bob became busier than ever: driving for Dial-a-Bus and helping his children with building projects in Alaska and Hawaii and at the "Robinson Ranch," their beautiful six acres at the Crooked River Ranch resort in central Oregon. For 30 years, Bob and Nancy loved entertaining family and friends at this wonderful retreat.

Bob and Nancy lived in their Corvallis home for 64 years before moving in 2019 to assisted living at the Mennonite Village in Albany, Oregon.

Bob is survived by Nancy, his wife of 69 years and his children Roger (Talkeetna, Alaska), Cindy Campbell (Anchorage, Alaska), Ron (Jefferson, Oregon) and Don (Portland, Oregon), along with four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Bob was buried near his parents at Crystal Lake Cemetery in Corvallis with military honors. A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation would be appreciated.