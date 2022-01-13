Menu
Roberta VavRosky "Robbie" Kruesi
Roberta "Robbie" VavRosky Kruesi

November 1, 1946 - January 11, 2022

Roberta "Robbie" Kruesi, 75, of Sweet Home passed away peacefully Tuesday at Conifer House Memory Center in Corvallis surrounded by family. She was born in Vancouver, Washington to James G. and Ruth Mary (O'Brien) VavRosky.

The family lived in Woodland, Washington until the death of her mother. Moving to Sweet Home at the age of seven. She attended Sweet Home schools, graduating high school with the class of 1964.

She attended Albany Beauty School and later taught classes there. She owned and operated Cut & Curl Beauty Salon in Sweet Home in the 70's, ran a daycare in her home and worked at White's Electronics - first in the home of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth White Sr. as an assistant and then in the office in marketing.

Robbie loved music and dancing, traveling, swimming, camping, fishing and anything social. She volunteered at the Oregon Jamboree and worked the median strips for City Beautification. Our Robbie was the most loving mother and sister. She left behind many long time friends.

She is survived by her son Ryan Kruesi (Heather) of Phoenix, Arizona; sister, Sherrie Jo Frank (Michael) of Philomath; brothers: Ronald VavRosky (Darlene) of Sweet Home, Mike VavRosky (Linda) of Julietta, Idaho; stepmother, Frances (VavRosky) Graf of Lewiston, Idaho; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Robbie was preceded in death by her daughter Mindy Jo Kruesi; parents James and Ruth VavRosky; and brother Roger VavRosky.

Family would like to thank the staff at Conifer House and Lumina Hospice for the loving care that Robbie received through her years of residence.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, January 24th at Lewis Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald from Jan. 13 to Jan. 20, 2022.
Roberta and I were best friends in high school. She had a gift of laughter that brightened anyone's day. Everyone who knew her thought highly of her. So sorry to her family for their loss.
Mary Sweeney Miller
January 29, 2022
