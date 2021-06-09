Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rodney Dean Anderson
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
306 Washington Street SW
Albany, OR

Rodney Dean Anderson

February 13, 1952 – May 21, 2021

Rodney Dean Anderson, 69, of Albany, passed away May 21, 2021 in Lebanon, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife, Lila, sons, Kameron and Kortney, brother, Mike (Becky), granddaughter, Sophia Dorothy-Jean, brother-in-law, Ken Turrell (Paula), sister-in-law, Gayle McKnight, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, Bill and Dorothy Anderson.

Born in 1952 in Ephrata, Washington to Bill and Dorothy Anderson, the second of two sons, the family moved to Parma, Idaho in 1963 and then to Middleton, Idaho in 1965. He graduated from Middleton High School in 1970. He married Lila Turrell in 1971 and they would have celebrated 50 years of marriage in August.

Rod began to work in the grass seed industry when he and the family moved to Albany in 1982. He continued in the business until his retirement in February of 2021.

Rod enjoyed many trips to the coast with family and friends to crab in his boat. He was an avid golfer and exceptional cook, and loved cooking for a crowd of family and friends. He loved his friends from his local tavern and all his lifelong family and friends in Idaho. He also adored his granddaughter, Sophia Dorothy-Jean, who gave him unending laughter and enjoyment.

He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him

His remains will be interred alongside his parents in Middleton, Idaho.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Jun. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fisher Funeral Home - Albany.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Lila and family, I am so sorry to hear the news of Rod´s passing. I have so many memories of working with Rod over the years. He will be missed. Sending prayers to you.
Cheryl Hanslovan
Work
June 9, 2021
Shocked and saddened to hear of Rod´s passing. I have some great and fun memories of Rod. I can still hear his laugh and see that smile. Enjoyed working and "goofing " off with him. Sorry for you loss Lila and boys.
Marcy Arbelbide
Work
June 9, 2021
Sorry for your loss, we enjoyed the times we had camping and fishing.
Vernon and Erika Peterson
Friend
June 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results