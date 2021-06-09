Rodney Dean Anderson

February 13, 1952 – May 21, 2021

Rodney Dean Anderson, 69, of Albany, passed away May 21, 2021 in Lebanon, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife, Lila, sons, Kameron and Kortney, brother, Mike (Becky), granddaughter, Sophia Dorothy-Jean, brother-in-law, Ken Turrell (Paula), sister-in-law, Gayle McKnight, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, Bill and Dorothy Anderson.

Born in 1952 in Ephrata, Washington to Bill and Dorothy Anderson, the second of two sons, the family moved to Parma, Idaho in 1963 and then to Middleton, Idaho in 1965. He graduated from Middleton High School in 1970. He married Lila Turrell in 1971 and they would have celebrated 50 years of marriage in August.

Rod began to work in the grass seed industry when he and the family moved to Albany in 1982. He continued in the business until his retirement in February of 2021.

Rod enjoyed many trips to the coast with family and friends to crab in his boat. He was an avid golfer and exceptional cook, and loved cooking for a crowd of family and friends. He loved his friends from his local tavern and all his lifelong family and friends in Idaho. He also adored his granddaughter, Sophia Dorothy-Jean, who gave him unending laughter and enjoyment.

He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him

His remains will be interred alongside his parents in Middleton, Idaho.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com