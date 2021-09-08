Menu
Ronald L. Bailey
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory
86 W Grant St
Lebanon, OR

Ronald L. Bailey

March 12, 1944 – September 5, 2021

Ronald L. Bailey, 77, of Lebanon, died September 5, 2021, in Portland.

Ron was born March 12, 1944, in Fort Devens, Massachusetts, the son of Leonard and Ellen (Middleton) Bailey. He was raised in Maryland and served in the Marines during Vietnam.

Ron married Maxine Goergen in 1966 in Arlington, Virginia. They moved to Lebanon in 1977. Ron had worked at Champion International until the mill closed. He then worked for Textronix and then for Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital in plant engineering until his retirement in 2007.

Ron was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed tying flies, fishing, camping, gardening, wood working and visiting nurseries. He especially loved to spoil his grandchildren.

Ron is survived by his wife, Maxine, children, Joseph Bailey and Doris "D.Ann" Burkey, grandhchildren, James Burkey (Megan), Anna Burkey, great granddaughter, Emma Burkey, brother, Tom Bailey, sisters, Anita Bailey, Joanne Bartlet and Mary Bailey. He was preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn Hagen.

Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 10 a.m., Saturday, September 11, 2021, at St. Edward Catholic Church. A memorial mass will follow at 10:30 a.m., also at the church. A picnic lunch will follow the service at Marty Suings.

Contributions in his memory may be made to St. Vincent DePaul or St. Edward Catholic Church Maintenance Fund.

Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Rosary
10:00a.m.
St. Edward Catholic Church
OR
Sep
11
Memorial Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Edward Catholic Church
OR
Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your loss Maxine.
Tawni
October 3, 2021
So very sorry for your loss Maxine wish I was in the area but we are away right now We know Ron is far better and not suffering any longer We know you will all miss him and cherish memories of him
Ken and Sally Rasmussen
Work
September 14, 2021
Loving memories of a wonderful neighbor and friend.
David and Linda Peer
September 10, 2021
David L Peer
September 10, 2021
