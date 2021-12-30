Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ronald Morris Harris
FUNERAL HOME
Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home
805 Ellsworth St Sw
Albany, OR
Ronald Morris Harris, 79 of Albany, passed away Thursday, at his home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Dec. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Sending your beautiful family my deepest condolences and warm thoughts as you grieve this loss and celebrate your time with Ron. He was our family dentist for 20 years and was more than a dentist as his kind, patient, honest and caring nature was easily noticed and appreciated. Tooth fillings, extractions, braces on 3 kids...Ron did it all! I will always remember and thank Ron for inviting Ben to play at Harris Meadows. What nice memories he must have left for many, especially Joann and family. Much appreciation of Ron's life on my family and big hugs to his family. Kathy Gibbs
Kathy Gibbs
Work
January 22, 2022
HARRIS FAMILY so sorry to hear of the passing of Ron he was always so friendly enjoyed his company willl be keeping your family in our prayers B ill and Jan
janice williams
January 1, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results