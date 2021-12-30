Sending your beautiful family my deepest condolences and warm thoughts as you grieve this loss and celebrate your time with Ron. He was our family dentist for 20 years and was more than a dentist as his kind, patient, honest and caring nature was easily noticed and appreciated. Tooth fillings, extractions, braces on 3 kids...Ron did it all! I will always remember and thank Ron for inviting Ben to play at Harris Meadows. What nice memories he must have left for many, especially Joann and family. Much appreciation of Ron's life on my family and big hugs to his family. Kathy Gibbs

Kathy Gibbs Work January 22, 2022