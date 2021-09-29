Ronald Eugene Loney

July 23, 1937 - September 24, 2021

Ronald Eugene Loney, age 84, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021 after a well-lived life of service to generations of Albany youth. He is survived by his beloved wife of sixty years, Diane and his children Megan Shultz (Mike) of Eugene, Oregon; Heather Kachel of Albany, Oregon, Heath Loney (Emily) Walnut Creek, California, daughter-in-law Nicole Friedley of Bend, Oregon and grandchildren Jordan Friese, Amanda Friese, Kelsie Kachel-Correll (Chris), Isabella Loney, Olivia Loney, Garrett Loney, Grace Loney, Gabe Loney, Drew Shultz and Jacob Shultz. Ron is preceded in death by his son Michael and granddaughter Makenzie.

Ron was born to Edward Eugene Heath and Ina Gladys Stenson on July 23,1937 in Seattle, Washington. At the age of five he was placed in an orphanage and two years later, he and his younger sister Patricia (Patti) were adopted by their great aunt and uncle Jack and Margaret Loney. Ron is preceded in death by both his bio and adoptive parents and his sister Patti.

After the deaths of his adoptive parents, Ron moved from Montana to Seattle Washington to live with his grandmother. It was here that he met his best friend, Bill Moody. Bill's parents Harry and Thelma Moody and Bill's sister Mary all welcomed Ron into their family when his grandmother passed away. Although Harry and Thelma have passed, the Moodys and the Loneys are family.

Ron graduated from Lincoln High School in 1957. He later attended the University of Washington and was a part of the football team. During the summers, Ron and Bill were part of a smokejumper crew fighting fires in the Pacific Northwest. After college, Ron married the love of his life, Diane Gaerisch on April 3, 1961 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Together they built a life dedicated to God, their family, friends, the community and the Club.

Ron was first a member of the Seattle Wallingford Boy's Club when he was a young boy. He went on to become the Athletic Director of the Bellevue Boy's Club and then the Assistant Director of the Everett Boy's Club. In 1966, he became the Executive Director of the Albany Boy's Club and retired from the Albany Boy's and Girl's Club in 2005 after 39 years of service. He returned as interim Executive Director in 2008 until the board hired John Anderson. After meeting John, Ron knew the Club would be in very capable hands. Ron continued to work as the Alumni Director until his death.

As an example of service above self, Ron was a member of the Takena Kiwanis Club and once served as the Lieutenant Governor of his district. He was also a board member of CASA of Linn County and he worked tirelessly on many community bond measures and levies. Ron was a long time member of the North Albany Community Church and served a term as Deacon of the Finance Committee.

Ron loved being with people, golfing, fishing, vacationing in Kona, watching westerns, cheering on the Washington Huskies and the Seattle Mariners, being with his family and friends,and raising money for the Club. He never forgot a name and always had a story to share. His legacy will live on in all of us forever.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021 at the Albany Boys and Girls Club at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Albany Boys & Girls Club Foundation, PO Box 804, Albany, OR 97321.