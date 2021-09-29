Menu
Ronald Eugene Loney
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
306 Washington Street SW
Albany, OR

Ronald Eugene Loney

July 23, 1937 - September 24, 2021

Ronald Eugene Loney, age 84, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021 after a well-lived life of service to generations of Albany youth. He is survived by his beloved wife of sixty years, Diane and his children Megan Shultz (Mike) of Eugene, Oregon; Heather Kachel of Albany, Oregon, Heath Loney (Emily) Walnut Creek, California, daughter-in-law Nicole Friedley of Bend, Oregon and grandchildren Jordan Friese, Amanda Friese, Kelsie Kachel-Correll (Chris), Isabella Loney, Olivia Loney, Garrett Loney, Grace Loney, Gabe Loney, Drew Shultz and Jacob Shultz. Ron is preceded in death by his son Michael and granddaughter Makenzie.

Ron was born to Edward Eugene Heath and Ina Gladys Stenson on July 23,1937 in Seattle, Washington. At the age of five he was placed in an orphanage and two years later, he and his younger sister Patricia (Patti) were adopted by their great aunt and uncle Jack and Margaret Loney. Ron is preceded in death by both his bio and adoptive parents and his sister Patti.

After the deaths of his adoptive parents, Ron moved from Montana to Seattle Washington to live with his grandmother. It was here that he met his best friend, Bill Moody. Bill's parents Harry and Thelma Moody and Bill's sister Mary all welcomed Ron into their family when his grandmother passed away. Although Harry and Thelma have passed, the Moodys and the Loneys are family.

Ron graduated from Lincoln High School in 1957. He later attended the University of Washington and was a part of the football team. During the summers, Ron and Bill were part of a smokejumper crew fighting fires in the Pacific Northwest. After college, Ron married the love of his life, Diane Gaerisch on April 3, 1961 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Together they built a life dedicated to God, their family, friends, the community and the Club.

Ron was first a member of the Seattle Wallingford Boy's Club when he was a young boy. He went on to become the Athletic Director of the Bellevue Boy's Club and then the Assistant Director of the Everett Boy's Club. In 1966, he became the Executive Director of the Albany Boy's Club and retired from the Albany Boy's and Girl's Club in 2005 after 39 years of service. He returned as interim Executive Director in 2008 until the board hired John Anderson. After meeting John, Ron knew the Club would be in very capable hands. Ron continued to work as the Alumni Director until his death.

As an example of service above self, Ron was a member of the Takena Kiwanis Club and once served as the Lieutenant Governor of his district. He was also a board member of CASA of Linn County and he worked tirelessly on many community bond measures and levies. Ron was a long time member of the North Albany Community Church and served a term as Deacon of the Finance Committee.

Ron loved being with people, golfing, fishing, vacationing in Kona, watching westerns, cheering on the Washington Huskies and the Seattle Mariners, being with his family and friends,and raising money for the Club. He never forgot a name and always had a story to share. His legacy will live on in all of us forever.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021 at the Albany Boys and Girls Club at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Albany Boys & Girls Club Foundation, PO Box 804, Albany, OR 97321.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
22
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Albany Boys and Girls Club
OR
Funeral services provided by:
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It was an honor to work for such a wonderful man. He heard youth dream of their hopes and aspirations and worked tirelessly to make them come true!
Barb & Ken Hart
Work
October 19, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss I went to Lincoln with Ron and Bill Moody
Joan Maynard Prall
October 14, 2021
Ron was a mentor to many of us who relied on his experience and wisdom in our early Boys & Girls Club careers. Sad to see him go. It was comforting to know he was available if you needed advice. We shared Lincoln High School and the Wallingford Boys Club in common. I met Ron during his time as assistant director in Everett when I was attending Everett Junior College and had a work study job at the Everett club. Ron's favorite program was the free haircuts my cousin and I gave to the kids. Something you can't do today. Bill Tsoukalas
Bill Tsoukalas
October 1, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
steve mckibbin
Other
September 30, 2021
Diane and family Soooo sorry the world is w/ out Ron now. As long as we have lived in Albany we have known and respected the Albany ICON Ron Loney. He was truly the most unselfish, fun, committed, passionate advocate for kids and made a HUGE difference in alot of their lives. We are proud to have known such an incredible human being and thank him for all he did for others.
Tom and Sherry Gaulke
September 30, 2021
Diane and family, I am deeply sorry for the loss of this legend of a man. Through all my years at the Boys' Club, Ron was a huge influence on me during some dark days in my youth. I often reflect on Ron and Diane, and cherish those days in the club. He will truly be missed.
Jim Leek
Friend
September 29, 2021
I know of no one that did more for the kids and youth of Albany than Ron. Having worked with Ron on the BGC board and several construction projects, he always put the kids first with no fanfare towards himself. When Ron called and wanted to meet for coffee you might as well take your check book because he was a master at raising funds. He was certainly a pillar in the community and left us with a huge legacy. Thanks Ron.
Darrell Fisher
Work
September 29, 2021
