Ronald "Ronnie" W. Watkins

October 10, 1949 - December 24, 2021

Ronald "Ronnie" W. Watkins, 72, of Mulberry, Arkansas, formerly of Henderson, Nevada, Philomath, Oregon and Summit, Oregon passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021. He was born October 10, 1949 in Corvallis, Oregon to the late Jackson "Pete" and Idella Watkins. He was also preceded in death by his older brother, John.

Ronnie worked at various mills in the Philomath, Oregon area and at Lake Mead in Las Vegas, Nevada. He loved racing and riding motorcycles with family and friends. He also enjoyed fishing, water skiing, snow skiing and playing softball and volleyball. Ronnie was passionate about the welfare of animals. He had several birds and dogs throughout his life. While in Nevada, he adopted two former racing greyhounds and became active in promoting their cause.

Survivors include his wife, Sherlene of Mulberry and a brother, Mike and wife Dixie of Philomath, Oregon.

At his request, there will be no service. If you wish to honor his memory, the best thing you can do is be kind to animals. If you have a pet, give them a hug from him. Cremation is under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home of Alma.