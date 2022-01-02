Menu
Ronald W. "Ronnie" Watkins
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ocker Funeral Home of Alma
917 Highway 64 E
Alma, AR

Ronald "Ronnie" W. Watkins

October 10, 1949 - December 24, 2021

Ronald "Ronnie" W. Watkins, 72, of Mulberry, Arkansas, formerly of Henderson, Nevada, Philomath, Oregon and Summit, Oregon passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021. He was born October 10, 1949 in Corvallis, Oregon to the late Jackson "Pete" and Idella Watkins. He was also preceded in death by his older brother, John.

Ronnie worked at various mills in the Philomath, Oregon area and at Lake Mead in Las Vegas, Nevada. He loved racing and riding motorcycles with family and friends. He also enjoyed fishing, water skiing, snow skiing and playing softball and volleyball. Ronnie was passionate about the welfare of animals. He had several birds and dogs throughout his life. While in Nevada, he adopted two former racing greyhounds and became active in promoting their cause.

Survivors include his wife, Sherlene of Mulberry and a brother, Mike and wife Dixie of Philomath, Oregon.

At his request, there will be no service. If you wish to honor his memory, the best thing you can do is be kind to animals. If you have a pet, give them a hug from him. Cremation is under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home of Alma.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Ocker Funeral Home of Alma
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Hope you made it over the rainbow bridge and are with your beloved pets.
Sherlene Watkins
February 7, 2022
You were always there for us and helped us. We miss you.
Tess and Doc
February 7, 2022
