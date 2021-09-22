Menu
Ronald E. Williamson
FUNERAL HOME
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
206 NW 5th St.
Corvallis, OR
Ronald E. Williamson, 87, of Corvallis, Oregon passed away at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis on Friday, September 17, 2021. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.
Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Sep. 22, 2021.
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your hearts be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well-lived. I have wonderful memories of Ron's fun stories and his beautiful smile. May God wrap his arms around you and give you peace.
Liz Schultz, Zion Lutheran Church
Friend
September 22, 2021
