Rose Lyke
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020

Rose Mary Lyke

1947 –2020

Rose Mary Lyke, 73, passed away peacefully September 26, 2020, at her home in Corvallis. Born at home in Petersburg, Nebraska April, 1947, the 6th of 9 children. At age 9, her family moved to Oregon. She grew up in Junction City and Harrisburg, attending Harrisburg High School. 1964, she married and had two daughters, Sandra and Susan, raising them in Bellfountain, Oregon. In 1976, she began work at Hewlettackard in Corvallis, Oregon remaining there until retirement. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, with seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Rose Mary is survived by her husband Ted Lyke, daughters Sandi Hunt and Suzy Jennings; stepson Rob Pollacek; 7 grandchildren: 6 great-grandchildren; 4 brothers; 2 sisters, Marlys Null and Barbara Williams.

Rose Mary will be laid to rest at Alford Cemetery in Harrisburg. Per her wishes, there will not be a funeral or gathering. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Ovarian Cancer Research at www.cancerresearch.org/ovarianonate, or simply sitting and remembering the good times shared with her, while sipping a cup of tea on a sunny spring day. https:/crowncremationburial.com/tributeetails4674ose-Lyke/obituary.html#tribute-start


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
