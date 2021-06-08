Menu
Rosemary Allen Mills
FUNERAL HOME
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
206 NW 5th St.
Corvallis, OR

Rosemary Allen Mills

April 9, 1927 - June 2, 2021

Rosemary Mills passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 in Corvallis at the age of 94. Rosemary was born in Clovis, New Mexico, April 9, 1927 to M. W. Whitney and Rosemary Daniels Whitney.

Rosemary married her first husband, Kenneth Keith Allen, in Washington State and lived in Sweet Home. He died in October 1959. The couple had four children: Mike, Linda, Janet, and Donna. Rosemary later married Elson LaVern Mills in 1960. They had one son, Randy.

Rosemary loved crocheting, flower gardens, and working in her yard.

Rosemary is survived by her husband, LaVern Mills; her children: Michael Allen, Linda (Lyle) David, Janet (Jerry) Gerding, and Randy (Cindy) Mills; sister, Margaret (age 96) and brother, Mack. She had 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Kenneth, and daughter, Donna Koehler. Donna passed away August 10, 2020 of a rare cancer. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Donations can be made to Lumina Hospice and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Graveside service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Pleasant Hills Cemetery
Hwy 34, 3
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
I loved you! You were feisty and had a great sense of humor. I know my grandmother and grandfather loved you dearly
Annette Seay
June 23, 2021
