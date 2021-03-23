Roy A. Bidwell

August 15, 1942 - February 16, 2021

Roy Andrew Bidwell, 78, of Salem passed away from cancer on Feb. 16, 2021 at home in Salem surrounded by family and Maggie his dog.

Roy was born in Meigs County, Tennessee, to Grace and Whit Bidwell. He was one of ten brothers and had two sisters. He grew up in Jefferson, Oregon with his father and later joined the United States Marines at age 17. After his time in the Marines, he moved to Chicago, Illinois. He worked for Ford Motor Company, and later at Sears where he learned the floor covering business.

He married Janice Barsotti in 1966, and had two sons, Thomas and Anthony. They later divorced. In 1971, the family moved to Oregon and he opened up his own floor covering sales and installation business. He remained in business until retirement and volunteered his time for his remaining years.

Roy enjoyed his family, dogs, family reunions, western movies, gardening, reading, cooking, target shooting, the Oregon coast and central Oregon.

He was preceded in death by all brothers and sisters. He is survived by his sons Thomas and Anthony, both of Salem, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to Roy's niece Linda Loper and friend Chris Thornock for helping with his care in the last weeks. There are no services planned at this time.