Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roy A. Bidwell
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
306 Washington Street SW
Albany, OR

Roy A. Bidwell

August 15, 1942 - February 16, 2021

Roy Andrew Bidwell, 78, of Salem passed away from cancer on Feb. 16, 2021 at home in Salem surrounded by family and Maggie his dog.

Roy was born in Meigs County, Tennessee, to Grace and Whit Bidwell. He was one of ten brothers and had two sisters. He grew up in Jefferson, Oregon with his father and later joined the United States Marines at age 17. After his time in the Marines, he moved to Chicago, Illinois. He worked for Ford Motor Company, and later at Sears where he learned the floor covering business.

He married Janice Barsotti in 1966, and had two sons, Thomas and Anthony. They later divorced. In 1971, the family moved to Oregon and he opened up his own floor covering sales and installation business. He remained in business until retirement and volunteered his time for his remaining years.

Roy enjoyed his family, dogs, family reunions, western movies, gardening, reading, cooking, target shooting, the Oregon coast and central Oregon.

He was preceded in death by all brothers and sisters. He is survived by his sons Thomas and Anthony, both of Salem, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to Roy's niece Linda Loper and friend Chris Thornock for helping with his care in the last weeks. There are no services planned at this time.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Mar. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fisher Funeral Home - Albany.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I am so sorry to hear of Roy's passing. I bought several carpets from him. What a super nice man. He was awesome!
Ruthann Luke
March 26, 2021
May God's promise found in John 6:40, of the hope to see our loved ones again, comfort your heart and give you peace, strength, and hope in the days ahead.
J.
March 25, 2021
RIP,Roy. Thanks for letting me put stuff on payments when I was too broke to buy anything
Kat Summerlin
March 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results