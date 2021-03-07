Menu
Roy Michael Rash
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021

Roy Michael Rash

Jul. 28, 1958 - Feb. 08, 2021

Roy Michael Rash was born on July 28, 1958 in WaKeeney Kansas. He graduated from West Albany High then joined the Navy where he became a very good machinist. He served our country for a total of ten years.

Mike was baptized at Grace Bible Fellowship Church in Tangent where he attended regularly for a few years. His church family was very helpful to him.

Mike's true passion in life was golf. He taught his nephews how to play and would go golfing whenever he got the chance. If he couldn't go golfing he would never miss watching it on TV. Golf definitely made him happy!

He lost his dad Richard and younger brother Ken, six years ago, within six months of each other. This was very hard for Mike. In December he lost his oldest brother Neal and it proved to be too much. Mike's alcoholism and bipolar disorder took over his life and he lost his battle on February 8, 2021. He is finally at peace in heaven.

He is survived by his mother Lola, brother Dan, daughter Chellsy, grandson Noah, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions can be made to Alcoholic anonymous in his memory.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I Love You, Uncle Mike, As The Angel You Are Now In God's Kingdom Of Heaven. I Love, Thank You.
Kyle O'Brian Disney
March 9, 2021
You were always such a great guy! We really enjoyed spending time with your family in Tangent. RIP Mike. Praying for your family! <3
Debbie and Reed Hoskins
March 7, 2021
