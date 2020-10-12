Ruth Louise Holt

1929 – 2020

Ruth Louise Holt was born in White Plains, New York to Louise Elizabeth Fassler and Clarence Lester Schiereck. She grew up with Broadway lights, summers on Long Island and the rhythm of the ocean. A cheerleader and valedictorian in high school when "women don't go to college", she went on to be a secretary at Mobile Oil in Manhattan, a stewardess on Eastern Airlines and an instructor for Dale Carnegie's "How to Win Friends and Influence People".

A blind date with a Wyoming cowboy lead to marriage with Donald Wilson Holt. Off they went to Cheyenne where big band music redeemed the frontier. They were a joy to watch on the dance floor. Daughters, Sharon and Beverly were born and Colorado soon became home.

Her gifts fed the body, expressing gratitude and comfort through baked bread for new neighbors, those in challenging times and Christmas cookies for doctors and public servants. A prolific seamstress, she outfitted daughters with seasonal outfits and college voice recitals. Perhaps her greatest legacy was note writing. Even as her vision left her, she would careful craft letters of gratitude and encouragement to those who were woven into her life. She was a source of light, love and sometimes a force to be reckon with! Ruth and Don could be seen with their walkers at music concerts.

Her 56 year journey with a rare eye disease (Eales) did not diminish her determination to "keep living!" In gratitude for the sight Dr. Terry gave her these last years, please give memorials to the Mark A Terry M.D. Endowment for Corneal Care Services at Good Samaritan Foundation, PO Box 4484 Portland, Oregon 97208, memo line: Terry Endowment IMO Ruth Holt.

Her memorial service can be viewed at upcalbany.org. In gratitude for the loving care she received from AGH and Evergreen Hospice; Don Holt, Albany, daughters Sharon Edwards, Albany, Beverly Movius and Steve Movius, Falls Church Va, Grandchildren Elizabeth Movius and Jen Held, Rachel Movius, Sam Movius, Joshua and Haley Movius and Grand-granddaughter Mercy.