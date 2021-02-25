Sandra K. Ferguson

March 17, 1941-February 13, 2021

Sandra K. Ferguson of Corvallis passed away peacefully on Feb. 13, 2021, at the age of 79. Born on March 17, 1941 in Lincoln, Nebraska, Sandy was raised in Corvallis by her parents Harold and Cleo Kennedy.

Throughout her life, Sandy worked many jobs, starting at the age of 12 in her father's "Variety Bakery" on Southwest Second Street in Corvallis. She worked as a bartender for many years before going to work for Hewlett-Packard, retiring after 20 years with the company. Though she was resourceful and held many jobs as a single parent, Sandy's true passion was buying and selling antiques and collectibles. She could always be found at area garage and estate sales, lending her expertise and knowledge to many.

Sandy married John Heck in 1959 and had two children, Bill Heck and Jacquie Heck, before the couple divorced. She was married to Larry Ferguson from 1979 to 1997; they also divorced.

Sandy was a loving, proud and devoted "Nana" to her two grandchildren, Will and Hadley Heck.

She never failed to keep them laughing with her sarcastic sense of humor and "tell-it-like-it-is" approach to every aspect of life. She varnished little, and her many life lessons will live on with her children and grandchildren.

Sandy is survived by son Bill Heck and his wife, Annie, of Corvallis; daughter Jacquie Heck of Aurora; grandson Will Heck of Berekley, Californnia, and granddaughter Hadley Heck of Eugene; sisters Mary Hutchens of Fernley, Nevada, and Kathy Wickerham of Portland; nieces Terry Byers of Crooked River and Jodi Carter of Corvallis; several other nieces and nephews; extended family members Lynnita and Colleen Wilmarth Lueck of Albany; and longtime friend and caregiver John Fawver of Corvallis. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers LeRoy Kennedy of Bend and Carl King of Athena; nephew Hal Kennedy of Corvallis; and niece Patty Tope of Klamath Falls.

Sandy's family is eternally grateful for the care and compassion of Lumina Hospice, especially Mary Beth Seida, Lindsey Wallace and Kim Bakondi. They also are greatly appreciative of the special caring and attentiveness shown by Charling Hambley of Samaritan Oncology Infusion throughout her two years of cancer treatments.

In lieu of flowers, please send gifts in Sandy's memory to the Heartland Humane Society. Please write "Sandy Ferguson Memorial Donation" on the memo line and send to the Humane Society, 398 SW Twin Oaks Circle, Corvallis, OR 97333.

Sandy will be interred at Oak Lawn Memorial Park in Corvallis. The family plans a celebration of life later this year. If you are interested in learning about plans for the celebration, please email [email protected]