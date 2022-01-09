Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sandra M. Landis
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021

Sandra M. Landis

April 22, 1934 - December 24, 2021

Sandra "Sandy" Landis, 87, passed away peacefully on December 24, at her home in Corvallis. She is survived by daughter, Catherine Hagler, of Freeman Spur, Illinois, son, Stephen Landis, and daughter-in-law, Mary Landis, of Corvallis; grandchildren, Justin Hagler, Chris Hagler, Sarah Robbins, Kathryn Landis, and Andrea Landis; and her great-grandchildren, nephews, and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Catherine Miller, and siblings, Suzanne Marshall, Sally Hornbeck, and William Miller.

Sandy was born as Sandra Jeanette Miller in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, before marrying and later divorcing Charles Landis, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She obtained a master's degree in Rehabilitation Counseling at Southern Illinois University in 1978 and went on to a career as an administrator in health service organizations, serving as a director of Human Sexuality Services at Southern Illinois University and then at two different Planned Parenthood affiliates in Geneva, New York and Springfield, Illinois. She was also politically active throughout her life and participated in various movements, marches, and protests, especially those related to women's rights.

Sandy spent her last 13 years in Corvallis, and made so many friends throughout her time there. She attended First Christian Church Disciples of Christ. She stayed active with group activities such as swimming class, bridge, mahjong, dominoes, and more. She loved getting out and being with people.

Most of all, Sandy was our loving mom, grandma, aunt, and friend. She was always there for us when we needed her and she loved taking care of us. Family and friends meant the world to her. We will miss her dearly.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I was a little surprised I hadn't heard from Sandy at Christmas, she always sends a card. Now to find out that she passed on makes me want to cry. Her & I were very close for many years in the Ames, IA area, & have always stayed in touch when miles separated us. Rest in peace dear friend. Much love, Julia
Julia Petterson
January 16, 2022
I met Sandy at church in May 2018. She inspired me to be the person I could be --- sharing, generous, enthusiastic, and accepting all. Her smile welcomed me to a conversation with her.
Nancy William
Friend
January 10, 2022
Sandy was a good friend and mentor. She trained me to take over her duties as Treasurer for the Samaritan Village Bus Committee and was always there when I had questions. She also had great parties and was a wonderful and entertaining woman. I'm so glad we were friends.
Diane Kinman
Friend
January 10, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results