Sara Jane Fisk

January 24, 1927 - June 03, 2021

Sara Jane Fisk, 94, of Corvallis, passed away peacefully June 3, 2021. Sara was born in Bakersfield, California, January 24, 1927 to Galen and Floy (Wade) Stahl. She grew up in Bakersfield and graduated from Kern County Union High School in 1944. She went on to earn an Associate in Arts from Bakersfield Junior College and a Bachelor of Arts from College of the Pacific in Stockton, California.

Sara met Leroy Fisk while at College of the Pacific and they married September 2, 1951. They settled in Klamath Falls, where they raised their daughter, Karen and son, Kurt. Following Roy's death in 1982, Sara retired from medical technology to devote time to Kurt's special needs and her volunteer work. In 1985, Sara and Kurt moved to Corvallis to be close to Karen and her family. Sara was an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the First Congregational United Church of Christ. She also volunteered with Linn Benton Food Share, Meals on Wheels, and Corvallis-Benton County Public Library. Sara's hobbies included hiking, painting, reading, and traveling, making six trips to Europe after retiring. She attended senior fitness classes into her 90's. Sara was preceded in death by her parents, Galen and Floy Stahl, her husband, Roy Fisk, and her brothers, Verlan, Allan, and Lelan Stahl. She is survived by daughter, Karen Walker (Alan) and son, Kurt Fisk, granddaughters, Abbie Kimerling (Tom) and Ashley Walker (Todd Darlington), four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A family celebration of life will be held in Klamath Falls later this summer. The family appreciates the care and support given by the Corvallis Caring Place, Harmony Senior Living, and Lumina Hospice. Contributions in her memory may be made to ARC of Benton County in care of McHenry Funeral Home.

