Sarah Katherine Williams

December 31, 1980 - June 16, 2021

Sarah Katherine Williams passed away June 16, 2021 in Corvallis. She was born December 31, 1980 in Arcata, California to Bob and Lane Williams.

She attended schools in Burney, California and Tyrone, Georgia, where she graduated from Sandy Creek High School. After college she pursued real estate and in 2006 moved to Corvallis. She was an employee of Barenbrug USA, Inc. in Albany.

Sarah enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid reader and sports enthusiast. Fiercely independent with an adventurous spirit she traveled world-wide. She loved animals with a passion. She contributed to several animal nonprofits and they were always at the top of her Christmas wish list. Her sense of humor was unique and quirky. Honestly, no one made us laugh like she did.

Sarah was diagnosed with inflammatory breast cancer at age 37. Always positive, she faced every obstacle with hope, grace and determination. Her gentle kindness and joy, particularly during these years, were inspiring. Her hope for others was to find purpose and joy, to make time for friends and new experiences, and to embrace the beauty in the world around us every single day. She was a bright light who lit up the lives of everyone around her.

Sarah is survived her mother, Lane, her brothers, Michael Williams and Robert Stanfield, partner, Roy Davis; aunts, Laura Folkner and Claudia Ayala; uncles, Bruce, David , and Steve Ayala; and several cousins. We are so very lucky to have had her in our lives. Her kind, loving, and playful spirit will live on in us forever.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Corvallis after July 1. Friends, family, and co-workers are invited to email Sarah's Family at [email protected] where you can be informed of further details as they become available.

If you would like to make a memorial contribution, the Shasta Wildlife Rescue & Rehabilitation was one of Sarah's favorites. PO Box 1173, Anderson, CA 96007, 530-365-9453.