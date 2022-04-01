Sena A. Hinderlie

May 8, 1922 - March 29, 2022

Sena Straney Hinderlie, 99, formerly of Lebanon, died March 29, 2022 in Tualatin.

Sena was born May 8, 1922 in Lacomb, Oregon the daughter of Reuben and Ivy (Turnidge) Edwards. Sena was raised in Lacomb and graduated from Lebanon High School.

Sena married Everett Straney on September 6, 1941 in Vancouver, Washington. He preceded her in death on May 23, 1981. Sena then married Rennert "Ren" Hinderlie on July 22, 1999 in Lebanon, Oregon. He preceded her in death on December 27, 2004. Sena had resided in Lebanon until moving to Tualatin in 2012.

Sena was a member of the First Baptist Church and the Garden Club. She enjoyed painting, sewing and gardening.

She is survived by her children Lonnie Straney, Gale Straney and Bonnie Larsen, six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery.